Top 10 Cities for Manufacturing Jobs

A study ranked industrial job centers in the U.S.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Dec 13, 2024
Jobs
iStock.com/klingsup

ABM Equipment released a study than ranked industrial job centers in the U.S. using a variety of metrics, including total manufacturing employment, annual wages, manufacturing jobs as a percentage of the workforce and employment growth rates.

The company took data from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. These metrics were weighted and combined to create a 100-point scoring system, highlighting both current and future industrial growth of the cities.

San Jose, California, topped the list with a 100 absolute composite score. The city led with 173,000 manufacturing jobs and the highest 15.1% manufacturing employment rate. Despite modest employment growth rate, it maintained top position through high wages at $79,362 and strong industrial base.

Tulsa, Oklahoma came in second with a score of 94. With a growth of 5.76% in manufacturing jobs, Tulsa maintained 55,400 manufacturing positions with competitive wages at $75,063. The city's 12% manufacturing rate demonstrated strong industrial focus and potential in future industrial development and expansion

Los Angeles, California ranked third with a composite score of 93. With a population of over 3.8 million and a slight decline in employment growth, LA remains a manufacturing giant with 499,100 jobs and high wages at $91,540. The city maintained a strong 8% manufacturing employment rate.

4. Houston, TX - 92 total score

5. Indianapolis, IN - 89 total score

6. Chicago, IL - 86 total score

7. Austin, TX - 84 total score

8. Fort Worth, TX - 83 total score

9. Detroit, MI - 81.85 total score

10. Atlanta, GA - 81 total score

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
December 10, 2024
Air Pipe
10 Signs It’s Time to Upgrade Your Compressed Air Piping System
December 12, 2024
Delmia1
Driving Quality Control Excellence with MOM Integration
December 13, 2024
Jason Zenger and Nick Goellner speak with a machinist about his CNC machining processes.
MakingChips Celebrates 10 Years with Expansion to Six Podcasts
December 13, 2024
Related Stories
Jason Zenger and Nick Goellner speak with a machinist about his CNC machining processes.
Operations
MakingChips Celebrates 10 Years with Expansion to Six Podcasts
NEPCON JAPAN 2025 to highlight the role of the Japanese market in global electronics R&D growth.
Operations
NEPCON JAPAN 2025 to Highlight the Role of Japanese Market in Global Electronics R&D Growth
Marketing
Operations
72% of Executives Increasing Marketing Investments Across Product, Digital and Demand Generation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
December 10, 2024
Air Pipe
Operations
10 Signs It’s Time to Upgrade Your Compressed Air Piping System
The service life of a compressed air piping system can vary widely based on several factors.
December 12, 2024
Delmia1
Operations
Driving Quality Control Excellence with MOM Integration
Making compliance with regulatory standards more manageable.
December 13, 2024
Jason Zenger and Nick Goellner speak with a machinist about his CNC machining processes.
Operations
MakingChips Celebrates 10 Years with Expansion to Six Podcasts
The new additions tackle distinct subjects and include titles like "Making Sparks," "Lights Out," and “Machine Shop Mastery.”
December 13, 2024
NEPCON JAPAN 2025 to highlight the role of the Japanese market in global electronics R&D growth.
Operations
NEPCON JAPAN 2025 to Highlight the Role of Japanese Market in Global Electronics R&D Growth
The exhibition for electronics R&D, manufacturing and packaging tech, will return January 22-24.
December 12, 2024
Marketing
Operations
72% of Executives Increasing Marketing Investments Across Product, Digital and Demand Generation
The study polled over 215 marketing executives.
December 11, 2024
Abb Baldor Sized
Operations
Baldor-Reliance Food Safe Motors with Three-Lead Design
This new motor solution is engineered to simplify installation, enhance reliability and improve workplace safety.
December 11, 2024
Hyster
Operations
Hyster’s New Onboard Charging Solution
New charging option enables users to charge Hyster lithium-ion counterbalanced forklifts using standard 12-, 30- and 50-amp outlets without any additional facility equipment.
December 11, 2024
Raytheon's High-Energy Laser Weapon System firing.
Operations
RTX's Raytheon High-Energy Laser Weapon System Fired by British Army for First Time
Soldiers successfully tested the Raytheon laser weapon at moving targets at MoD range in Wales.
December 11, 2024
An aerial view of the Detroit Diesel facility in Redford Township, Michigan.
Operations
Daimler Company to Expand Manufacturing Footprint in Michigan
The $285 million project will expand production of ICE and ZEV components.
December 11, 2024
LG's Heat pumps displayed to an audience.
Operations
LG & University of Alaska Anchorage Open New Heat Pump Labs
These facilities replicate home environments for realistic and practical approaches to heat pump research.
December 11, 2024
An L3Harris office building in Rochester, New York in March 2020.
Operations
L3Harris Lands Grant to Expand Manufacturing in Florida
The new facilities will make space vehicles and satellite constellations, and include a state-of-the-art cleanroom.
December 10, 2024
Anheuser-Busch's Jacksonville Brewery.
Operations
Anheuser-Busch to Invest $10M in Florida Brewery
The project will upgrade the Jacksonville campus' equipment and infrastructure.
December 10, 2024
Microelectronic sensor technology through BAE Systems.
Operations
BAE Gets $12 Million to Make High-Bandwidth Pressure Sensors for Extreme Temperatures
Many critical defense and industrial systems operate in intense conditions.
December 10, 2024
A sign to a Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, Calif., on Aug. 7, 2024.
Operations
Nvidia Slides After China Announces Anti-Monopoly Probe
Chinese regulators are focused on Nvidia's $6.9 billion acquisition of Mellanox in 2019.
December 9, 2024