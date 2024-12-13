Top 10 Cities for Manufacturing Jobs

ABM Equipment released a study than ranked industrial job centers in the U.S. using a variety of metrics, including total manufacturing employment, annual wages, manufacturing jobs as a percentage of the workforce and employment growth rates.

The company took data from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. These metrics were weighted and combined to create a 100-point scoring system, highlighting both current and future industrial growth of the cities.

San Jose, California, topped the list with a 100 absolute composite score. The city led with 173,000 manufacturing jobs and the highest 15.1% manufacturing employment rate. Despite modest employment growth rate, it maintained top position through high wages at $79,362 and strong industrial base.

Tulsa, Oklahoma came in second with a score of 94. With a growth of 5.76% in manufacturing jobs, Tulsa maintained 55,400 manufacturing positions with competitive wages at $75,063. The city's 12% manufacturing rate demonstrated strong industrial focus and potential in future industrial development and expansion

Los Angeles, California ranked third with a composite score of 93. With a population of over 3.8 million and a slight decline in employment growth, LA remains a manufacturing giant with 499,100 jobs and high wages at $91,540. The city maintained a strong 8% manufacturing employment rate.

4. Houston, TX - 92 total score

5. Indianapolis, IN - 89 total score

6. Chicago, IL - 86 total score

7. Austin, TX - 84 total score

8. Fort Worth, TX - 83 total score

9. Detroit, MI - 81.85 total score

10. Atlanta, GA - 81 total score