Siemens Closes Acquisition of Danfoss Fire Safety

The move enhances Siemens’ fire suppression portfolio with high-pressure water mist.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Dec 3, 2024
Siemens
Siemens Smart Infrastructure announced that it completed the acquisition of Danfoss Fire Safety, a Denmark-based specialist in fire suppression technology. The company expects the move to boost growth and accelerate the expansion of Siemens’ sustainable fire safety portfolio with high-pressure water mist and low-pressure carbon dioxide.

"With Danfoss Fire Safety’s efficient, non-polluting extinguishing system, we are able to serve customers globally with an environmentally friendly fire suppression solution,” CEO Siemens Smart Infrastructure Buildings Susanne Seitz said.

On October 8, 2024, Siemens announced its intention to acquire Danfoss Fire Safety, which was a fully-owned, non-core business of Danfoss Group since 2019. For now, it continues to operate as a separate legal entity under the name “SEM-SAFE Fire Safety A/S."

Siemens Smart Infrastructure looks to address the challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. The company provides customers with an end-to-end portfolio from a single source, with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. 

