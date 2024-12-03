Wildeck Completes Move to New Headquarters

The new campus is triple the size of the previous site.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Dec 3, 2024
Wildeck New Hq
Wildeck, Inc.

Wildeck, Inc., a manufacturer of industrial work platforms (mezzanines), vertical reciprocating conveyors (VRCs), rideable material lifts (RMLs), custom ladders, access platforms and safety guarding products, announced the completion of its new corporate headquarters and innovation center in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The new campus spans over 21.97 acres and is triple the size of the previous headquarters, which Wildeck also operated in Waukesha for nearly four decades.

VJS Construction Services led the construction and design for Wildeck’s new 40,000-square-foot office, which includes new facilities for training, research and customer engagement. Wildeck’s new office connects to a manufacturing space with recent capital investments, including an automated powder coat paint line, automated structural steel fabrication line and fiber laser.

The company expects the expanded headquarters to enable the development of new products, attract top industry talent and provide training resources for dealer partners.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
November 11, 2024
Siemens
Siemens Closes Acquisition of Danfoss Fire Safety
December 3, 2024
Wildeck New Hq
Wildeck Completes Move to New Headquarters
December 3, 2024
The USS Zumwalt is seen at the Huntington Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.
Stealth Destroyer to Be Home for 1st Hypersonic Weapon on a U.S. Warship
December 2, 2024
Related Stories
Siemens
Operations
Siemens Closes Acquisition of Danfoss Fire Safety
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks while holding a new chip, called Gaudi 3, during an event called AI Everywhere in New York, on Dec. 14, 2023.
Operations
Intel CEO Gelsinger Retires
Continuumpowders
Operations
Continuum Powders Announces Grand Opening of New Houston Facility
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
November 11, 2024
Siemens
Operations
Siemens Closes Acquisition of Danfoss Fire Safety
The move enhances Siemens’ fire suppression portfolio with high-pressure water mist.
December 3, 2024
The USS Zumwalt is seen at the Huntington Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.
Operations
Stealth Destroyer to Be Home for 1st Hypersonic Weapon on a U.S. Warship
Naval testing of the weapon system will begin as early as 2027.
December 2, 2024
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger speaks while holding a new chip, called Gaudi 3, during an event called AI Everywhere in New York, on Dec. 14, 2023.
Operations
Intel CEO Gelsinger Retires
The company is facing a reduction in its in federal funding for computer chip plants.
December 2, 2024
L3Harris Technologies Facility in Burlington, Ontario, Canada.
Operations
U.S. Navy Awards L3Harris Nearly $1 Billion Communication Technology Contract
The company will manufacture critical radios used in a variety of air, ground and maritime platforms.
November 26, 2024
Image002
Operations
CK Supply Breaks Ground on $10M Missouri Expansion
The company said that the new facility would become a hub for the Kansas City region.
November 26, 2024
Tgiving
Operations
Creating the Perfect Thanksgiving Meal
Lessons in production planning, scheduling and the connected worker.
November 22, 2024
Stellar Snacks Ribbon Cut2 (1)
Operations
Pretzel Maker Stellar Snacks Opens Kentucky Plant
The new facility is expected to create 350 full-time jobs.
November 26, 2024
The BAE/UK Herne vessel.
Operations
British Engineers Demonstrate UK’s First Autonomous Submarine for Military Use
The sub will be able to patrol far longer than a crewed vessel.
November 26, 2024
Intel Ohio One construction site in Licking County, Ohio.
Operations
Intel, Biden Administration Finalize $7.86 Billion Funding Award Under U.S. CHIPS Act
The award adds to Intel’s $100 billion investment plans.
November 26, 2024
I Stock 879133968
Operations
Metalformers’ Outlook Slightly Improves; Shipping Levels Trend Upward
Hiring and staffing trends, however, were down slightly compared to the previous month.
November 26, 2024
Continuumpowders
Operations
Continuum Powders Announces Grand Opening of New Houston Facility
The company expects the entire building to operate as a green manufacturing center.
November 26, 2024
Anheuser-Busch's Houston brewery.
Operations
Anheuser-Busch Invests $14M in its Houston Brewery
The project would, in part, overhaul can lines to curb water usage.
November 26, 2024
This May 23, 2017, file photo shows a variety of Campbell's soups in a grocery cart at a store in Phoenix.
Operations
'Heritage Brand' Reboots Raise Questions Over Ties Between Products and Personal Identity
Are we the sum total of our consumer decisions?
November 25, 2024
A 3D printer creates helmet inserts at Michigan State University's Biomechanical Design Research Laboratory, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich.
Operations
Michigan State Designs Helmet Inserts to Help Drown Out Crowd Noise for QBs
Inserts are made from polylactic acid, a bio-based plastic, using a 3D printer.
November 25, 2024