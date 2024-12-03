Wildeck Completes Move to New Headquarters

Wildeck, Inc., a manufacturer of industrial work platforms (mezzanines), vertical reciprocating conveyors (VRCs), rideable material lifts (RMLs), custom ladders, access platforms and safety guarding products, announced the completion of its new corporate headquarters and innovation center in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The new campus spans over 21.97 acres and is triple the size of the previous headquarters, which Wildeck also operated in Waukesha for nearly four decades.

VJS Construction Services led the construction and design for Wildeck’s new 40,000-square-foot office, which includes new facilities for training, research and customer engagement. Wildeck’s new office connects to a manufacturing space with recent capital investments, including an automated powder coat paint line, automated structural steel fabrication line and fiber laser.

The company expects the expanded headquarters to enable the development of new products, attract top industry talent and provide training resources for dealer partners.