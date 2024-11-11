Mitsubishi to Build $92.7M Manufacturing Facility Near Pittsburgh

The factory will produce both gas insulated and vacuum circuit breakers.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Nov 11, 2024
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that the Commonwealth would invest over $6.7 million to support Mitsubishi Electric Power Products' (MEPPI) $86 million switchgear factory and power electronics expansion in the Pittsburgh region.

The approximately 160,000-square-foot Advanced Switchgear Factory will produce both gas insulated and vacuum circuit breakers amid an increasing demand for transmission and distribution grid products as the U.S. moves toward renewable energy and decarbonization goals. MEPPI expects the new facility to create at least 200 new jobs and retain 806 jobs in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The project marks the company's first new manufacturing facility in over a decade. Initially, the factory will focus on the production of both vacuum and gas circuit breakers. As the site scales its operations, it will transition to predominantly manufacturing vacuum circuit breakers.

Additionally, MEPPI will implement advanced software and automation technologies both at the new switchgear factory and within its existing switchgear operations.

MEPPI received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $4 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant and a $2.75 million Pennsylvania First grant. The company was also encouraged to apply for a tax deduction through the Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction (QMIRD) program.

Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, MEPPI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation of Japan and serves the North American power systems, data center, rail transportation and large visual display markets with electrical and electronic products, systems, solutions and services.

“By investing in a state-of-the-art switchgear factory, we will serve our customers, and we will significantly advance the production of critical components that strengthen both distribution and transmission grids while driving new technologies forward in support of the nation’s decarbonization initiatives,” MEPPI President and CEO Tricia Breeger said. “Our switchgear and power electronics solutions are essential for meeting the growing demand for electricity, from powering homes and businesses to supporting the rapid expansion of data centers.”

