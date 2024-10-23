SMG Group Acquires Hunter Foundry Machinery

Hunter offers an installed base in nearly every industrialized country in the world.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 23, 2024
Bill Hunter (right) and Manny Gandhi finalized the SMG Group’s acquisition of Hunter Foundry Machinery Corporation on July 24, 2024 at Hunter headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, near Chicago.
Hunter Foundry Machinery Corporation

SMG Group announced the acquisition of Hunter Foundry Machinery Corporation, a company that specializes in matchplate molding machines, mold handling equipment and sand casting technology for the global foundry market. The acquisition was finalized on July 24, 2024.

In addition to its machinery manufacturing location in Chicago, Hunter has a worldwide network of sales agents, application engineers and support service personnel.

The company was founded in 1964 by Al Hunter, who pioneered the automated matchplate molding machine concept and held dozens of patents in the industry. His son Bill, the former Chairman, who will remain in a consulting role during this transition, likewise developed numerous innovations in sand molding machine and mold handling equipment technology for the global foundry market. 

Bill’s son Doug and his two siblings will retain a minority equity interest at Hunter, going forward. Doug has spent the last decade in manufacturing, sales and customer service.


