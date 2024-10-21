Norwalt Automation Group Launches New Corporate Umbrella Company

Norwalt announced the launch of its new corporate umbrella company, the Norwalt Automation Group. This move brings together four specialized divisions under one unified brand to better serve the diverse needs of key industries.

The new divisions include the Norwalt Automation Division, Norwalt Life Sciences Division, Norwalt Food & Beverage Division and Norwalt Digital Division.

Under the leadership of Chairman Mike Seitel, Norwalt Automation Group aims to deliver solutions to its partners across various sectors.

Each new division will be led by a collective team of divisional managers and senior company directors and function under the leadership of the larger groups’ experienced leadership and executive team featuring industry leaders: Keith Harman, Executive Director of Business Development, Herbie Hoos, Executive Director of Manufacturing and Donna Collura, Executive Director of Finance.

The new divisions within Norwalt Automation Group include: