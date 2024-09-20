P&G Announces $96M Expansion of Louisiana Facility

The location has produced fabric care products for more than 50 years.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 20, 2024
P&g
Louisiana Economic Development

Industry giant and household brand Procter & Gamble has announced it is investing $96.7 million to install new advanced production lines and increase production capacity at its Rapides Parish facility. 

The company expects to create 15 direct new jobs with an average annual salary of $70,000 while retaining 572 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in the creation of 35 indirect new jobs for a total of 50 potential new jobs in the Central Region. 

Since 1969, the Alexandria manufacturing facility has produced fabric care products for P&G brands, including laundry detergent brand Tide. The site was one of the first to start producing Tide Pods in 2012. 

Construction on the project is expected to take place over the next two years. 

To win the project, LED offered P&G a competitive incentives package including a $1 million performance-based grant for infrastructure improvements and equipment. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs. 

