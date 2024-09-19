Maxcess International Acquires International Cutting Die

Maxcess International, a developer of products and services for automated web handling applications, announced the acquisition of International Cutting Die Inc. (ICD), a manufacturer of precision cutting solid dies and supporting tools based in Melrose Park, Illinois.

The acquisition expands Maxcess' presence in the growing Nonwoven industry.

With over 50 years of experience, ICD has produced cutting dies used in various industries, including Nonwoven materials, packaging and more. ICD has also created several exclusive technologies that can be utilized across Maxcess‘ industry platforms to improve customers‘ efficiencies and increase productivity.

"By integrating ICD's cutting-edge innovations, including Tungsten Carbide and Powdered Metal solid die manufacturing, die station manufacturing and exclusive elastic entrapment technology with our existing RotoMetrics brand global leadership position in narrow web die cutting, basically, our customers can cut and convert any material," Maxcess CEO Odd Joergenrud said.

The acquisition of ICD will provide Maxcess with expanded manufacturing facilities and a highly skilled workforce in the wide web Nonwoven Market.

Additionally, Maxcess global footprint offers several opportunities to expand the ICD product offering globally in solid dies and die stations.

The Nonwoven industry has experienced significant growth due to increasing demand for new products and solutions in medical, personal hygiene, automotive and consumer goods. By acquiring ICD, Maxcess is poised to meet this demand with enhanced product offerings and increased manufacturing capabilities.

"ICD can also engage with Maxcess R&D resources to leverage software development, automation, guiding and vision solutions to enhance our products with Industry 4.0 technologies and create smarter cutting solutions," International Cutting Die General Manager Kevin McEnery said.

