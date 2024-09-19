Maxcess International Acquires International Cutting Die

"Basically, our customers can cut and convert any material."

Manufacturing.net Staff
Sep 19, 2024
An International Cutting Die (ICD) Die Station
An International Cutting Die (ICD) Die Station
Maxcess

Maxcess International, a developer of products and services for automated web handling applications, announced the acquisition of International Cutting Die Inc. (ICD), a manufacturer of precision cutting solid dies and supporting tools based in Melrose Park, Illinois.

The acquisition expands Maxcess' presence in the growing Nonwoven industry.

Most read on Manufacturing.net:

With over 50 years of experience, ICD has produced cutting dies used in various industries, including Nonwoven materials, packaging and more. ICD has also created several exclusive technologies that can be utilized across Maxcess‘ industry platforms to improve customers‘ efficiencies and increase productivity.

"By integrating ICD's cutting-edge innovations, including Tungsten Carbide and Powdered Metal solid die manufacturing, die station manufacturing and exclusive elastic entrapment technology with our existing RotoMetrics brand global leadership position in narrow web die cutting, basically, our customers can cut and convert any material," Maxcess CEO Odd Joergenrud said.

The acquisition of ICD will provide Maxcess with expanded manufacturing facilities and a highly skilled workforce in the wide web Nonwoven Market.

Additionally, Maxcess global footprint offers several opportunities to expand the ICD product offering globally in solid dies and die stations.

The Nonwoven industry has experienced significant growth due to increasing demand for new products and solutions in medical, personal hygiene, automotive and consumer goods. By acquiring ICD, Maxcess is poised to meet this demand with enhanced product offerings and increased manufacturing capabilities.

"ICD can also engage with Maxcess R&D resources to leverage software development, automation, guiding and vision solutions to enhance our products with Industry 4.0 technologies and create smarter cutting solutions," International Cutting Die General Manager Kevin McEnery said.

Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 16, 2024
The logo for Tupperware Brands appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Tupperware Lifts the Lid on its Financial Problems with Bankruptcy Filing
September 19, 2024
An International Cutting Die (ICD) Die Station
Maxcess International Acquires International Cutting Die
September 19, 2024
Monsterjam
Monster Jam Looks to Inspire High School Students to Pursue Careers in Skilled Trades
September 19, 2024
Related Stories
A 3D-printed part (left) used in the oil and gas industry, transformed through precision machining (right) to meet exacting specifications.
Operations
Continuum Powders Helps Large Oil and Gas Company Recycle Nickel Alloy Parts
In this undated photo released by the National Toy Hall of Fame showing the 12 finalists being considered for induction this year.
Operations
Balloons, Trampoline Finalists for Toy Hall of Fame
Manufacturing
Operations
NAM Welcomes Senate Commerce Lead Economic Adviser as New Chief Economist
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 9, 2024
The logo for Tupperware Brands appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Operations
Tupperware Lifts the Lid on its Financial Problems with Bankruptcy Filing
The company's stock is down 75% this year.
September 19, 2024
Monsterjam
Operations
Monster Jam Looks to Inspire High School Students to Pursue Careers in Skilled Trades
Students will get hands-on experience as they work on the Monster Jam Mini Build.
September 19, 2024
In this undated photo released by the National Toy Hall of Fame showing the 12 finalists being considered for induction this year.
Operations
Balloons, Trampoline Finalists for Toy Hall of Fame
This year's nominees also include Transformers and a Pokémon card game.
September 18, 2024
General Mills headquarters, Minneapolis.
Operations
General Mills Agrees to Sell Its North American Yogurt Business
The deal includes the Yoplait, Go-Gurt and Oui brands.
September 18, 2024
A solid rocket motor developed by Ursa Major is preparing to be tested at its Berthoud, Colorado campus.
Operations
Ursa Major and U.S. Navy Make $25 Million Joint Investment in New Solid Rocket Motor Prototype
Ursa Major is set to expand rocket motor capabilities with $12.5 million joint investment.
September 18, 2024
Colorful Tupperware products are seen in Bellflower, Calif. on Aug. 5, 2011.
Operations
Iconic Tupperware Brands Seeks Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
The company revolutionized food storage.
September 18, 2024
Raytheon corporation corporate office entrance sign in Northern Virginia.
Operations
Raytheon Selected to Streamline Production U.S. Navy Radar Modules
Manufacturing advancements are expected to reduce production costs.
September 17, 2024
Boeing workers wave picket signs as they strike after union members voted to reject a contract offer, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, near the company's factory in Everett, Wash.
Operations
Boeing Considers Temporary Layoffs to Save Cash During Machinist Strike
The company will also reduce spending on suppliers because its business is in a "difficult period."
September 16, 2024
I Stock 1447453159
Operations
America’s Dairy Farms Are Disappearing; Milk Price Rules Are One Reason Why
The number of farms is down 95% since the 1970s.
September 16, 2024
I Stock 487920904
Operations
Ficodis Group Acquires Berliss Bearing
The New Jersey company manufactures and distributes bearings and mechanical seals.
September 16, 2024
Hyzon's Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Truck.
Operations
Hyzon Begins Production of Fuel Cell Electric Truck Fleet
Hyzon's Class 8 truck platform has entered series production.
September 16, 2024
A U.S. Navy John Lewis-class fleet replenishment oiler in San Diego harbor.
Operations
General Dynamics Subsidiary Receives Additional Eight-Ship Contract for U.S. Navy
The contract is valued at more than $6.7 billion.
September 16, 2024
Workers of the German automaker Audi protest the threat of massive layoffs in downtown Brussels, Belgium, Monday Sept. 16, 2024.
Operations
Autoworkers Demonstrate in Brussels to Protest Layoff Threats Across the EU
Around 5,500 protesters gathered following Audi's phase-out announcement.
September 16, 2024
Boeing Machinists Union member Stephanie Corona waves to passing traffic while on the picket line at the Everett plant, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Everett, Wash.
Operations
Striking Boeing Factory Workers Ready to Hold Out for Better Contract
They overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract that would have raised their wages by 25% over four years.
September 15, 2024