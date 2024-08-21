New Electric Backhoe Loader Offers Crews Zero-Emissions, Low-Noise Solutions

Powered by a 400-volt, 71-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery platform.

Mnet Staff
Aug 21, 2024
Case 580 Ev Electric Tractor Loader Backhoe
CASE Construction Equipment

CASE Construction Equipment has expanded its EV toolbox for municipal crews, utility teams, urban construction and other contractors with the commercial release of its 580EV, an electric backhoe loader.

CASE’s EV backhoe loader will soon be followed by the commercial availability of two additional EV machines, the CX25EV 2.5-metric ton mini excavator and the CL36EV 3.6-metric ton compact wheel loader. The new equipment increases CASE’s EV lineup to five models, including the previously launched CX15EV electric mini excavator and the SL22EV small articulated loader.

The next generation of EV equipment from CASE offers crews zero-emissions, low-noise solutions for a wide range of unique jobsite demands from overnight construction, to work in urban centers or other close-quarter environments where noise and emissions must be kept to a minimum.

The expanded CASE EV offering matches the performance and power of its diesel counterparts while delivering unique advantages like lower fuel costs and less maintenance.  

A Workhorse on the Job — Electrified

The new CASE 580EV electric backhoe loader carries over the same dimensional loading and digging specifications and delivers the same breakout forces as the popular four-wheel-drive, 97-horsepower CASE 580SN diesel model, marking an upgrade in performance since CASE first debuted its Project Zeus electric backhoe concept at CONEXPO in 2020.

With this new production unit, CASE took customer feedback and optimized everything from thermal management to operator controls in order to electrify a machine with comparable specs to the widely used 580SN. CASE also included new features, like an 8-inch color display, air conditioning, a front-dash display and adjustable four-corner, multicolored LED strobe lights.

Powered by a 400-volt, 71-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery platform that’s charged with the same type of Level 2 J1772 adapter found in automotive EVs, the new electric backhoe loader is designed to deliver up to eight hours of operational run time on a single charge, depending on the application.

The battery platform also uses an advanced thermal management system with system-specific cooling circuits to better regulate temperatures and help maintain performance in hot or cold conditions.

The four-wheel-drive 580EV uses two independent electric motors for the PowerDrive transmission and hydraulic pumps feeding the loader, backhoe and steering systems to minimize energy consumption and improve performance in loading applications.

The 14-foot backhoe also includes an Extendahoe to boost reach, while features like ProControl swing dampening, PowerLift/PowerBoost and electrohydraulic controls improve precision and ease of use on the jobsite. Electrification also provides performance advantages like instantaneous torque response and peak torque at any RPM, so operators don’t need to wait for an internal combustion engine to ramp up to meet load demands.

In the cab, CASE takes the same operator-first approach as on other machines, with features like energy-efficient heating and air conditioning, an 8-inch touchscreen display, customizable work mode/sensitivity settings, push-button start and operator security codes.

Multicolored, four-corner strobe lights also let operators work safely and meet regulatory requirements, with adjustable colors, strobe patterns and an “always-on” feature for low-light conditions when strobes are not needed.

Two Additional Compact EVs Deliver Bigger Performance on Confined Jobsites 

In addition to the 580EV electric backhoe, CASE will also make two more EV models commercially available in the coming months. The CASE CX25EV electric mini excavator and the CASE CL36EV electric compact wheel loader will round out the CASE EV lineup for a total of five machines.

A bigger, more powerful version of CASE’s existing electric mini excavator, the 2.5-metric ton CX25EV delivers emissions-free performance and maneuverability well-suited for urban and infrastructure sites with high traffic.

This versatile machine includes hydraulic flow settings and up to three auxiliary circuits that can be paired with a variety of quick couplers and attachments. It’s also equipped with electrohydraulic controls and a short-radius design, making it easy to maneuver in tight spaces.

The 3.6-metric ton CASE CL36EV electric compact wheel loader delivers the same power and performance as comparably sized diesel-powered loaders, along with simplified maintenance and lower lifetime total cost of ownership. This versatile machine can be matched with a full range of attachments and features a hinge-pin height of over 10 feet, making it an ideal solution for supply yards, large-scale building renovations or projects where indoor operation is required.

With the bolstered EV lineup, CASE brings a bigger range of solutions for unique operating environments that require low noise or no emissions. The new machines complement the CASE portfolio of diesel machines by giving crews more ways to get work done more productively and efficiently while also minimizing carbon footprints. 

