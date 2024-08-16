Mollart Machinery Production Moves to U.S.

Mollart Machinery operations and field service support, previously out of Chessington, United Kingdom, have transitioned to Bourn & Koch's facility in Rockford, Illinois. As part of two acquisitions just days apart from each other, Bourn & Koch and Mollart Machinery became part of the InCompass portfolio in 2023.

Mollart has been manufacturing Deep Hole Drilling machines for over three decades. The product line includes gundrilling, BTA deep hole drilling machines, micro-drilling, multi-spindle pellet die drilling and more.

Bourn & Koch is known for manufacturing Blanchard Grinders, Gear Hobbers and Fellows Gear Shapers.

Bourn & Koch began the process to transition production to their Rockford, Illinois plant at the beginning of 2024. With numerous orders already in their backlog for Mollart machine tools, the Field Service team at Bourn & Koch has already assisted in numerous installations, both in North America and in Europe.

InCompass has a global team of service technicians, now including the legacy Mollart team, still based in the UK and Europe, that will handle global service.

With many of Mollart’s customers already located in North America, offering field service and support out of Rockford will cut down on service response time for customers located in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. International service will be provided by Bourn & Koch as well.