TurboFil to Supply Amneal Pharmaceuticals with Automated Assembly, Vial Filling Station

The system will be used to produce naloxone doses, the drug used to counteract opioid overdoses.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 11, 2024
Final Inspection
TurboFil Packaging Machines LLC

TurboFil Packaging Machines LLC, an equipment specialist that designs and develops liquid filling and assembly machines, announced a collaboration with Bridgewater, New Jersey-based Amneal Pharmaceuticals to develop an advanced automated assembly and vial filling machine for unidose liquid nasal devices.

TurboFil’s state-of-the-art system will be utilized by Amneal to produce naloxone doses, the drug used to counteract opioid overdoses.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the over-the-counter sale of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, USP, 4mg, which is the generic version of Narcan and is used in the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. 

TurboFil’s system features advanced inspection capabilities to ensure each device performs its critical, time-sensitive mission. The machine's precise and flexible design includes state-of-the-art technology to meet or exceed required accuracy tolerances. The machine combines classical mechanics with modern technology to assemble these devices with precision. 

