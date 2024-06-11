TurboFil to Supply Amneal Pharmaceuticals with Automated Assembly, Vial Filling Station

TurboFil Packaging Machines LLC, an equipment specialist that designs and develops liquid filling and assembly machines, announced a collaboration with Bridgewater, New Jersey-based Amneal Pharmaceuticals to develop an advanced automated assembly and vial filling machine for unidose liquid nasal devices.

TurboFil’s state-of-the-art system will be utilized by Amneal to produce naloxone doses, the drug used to counteract opioid overdoses.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the over-the-counter sale of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, USP, 4mg, which is the generic version of Narcan and is used in the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency.

TurboFil’s system features advanced inspection capabilities to ensure each device performs its critical, time-sensitive mission. The machine's precise and flexible design includes state-of-the-art technology to meet or exceed required accuracy tolerances. The machine combines classical mechanics with modern technology to assemble these devices with precision.