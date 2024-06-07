DAP Global Celebrates 50 Years of Manufacturing in Maryland

DAP Global, a home improvement and construction products company, celebrated five decades of manufacturing at its Baltimore plant.

Established in 1974, the plant has been a cornerstone of DAP's manufacturing operations, delivering products to customers globally.

"The journey of the DAP Baltimore plant over the past 50 years is a testament to our commitment to excellence, innovation, and the communities we serve," DAP President Mark Heird said. "From our early days producing oil-based caulks with just four mixers, to our current diverse product lines, we have remained steadfast in our mission to provide strong jobs and careers for our associates while giving back to the Baltimore community, which we call home."

Built on a green field which was once a pig farm in 1974, DAP’s Baltimore plant was integrated into existing local infrastructure, including a rail line that was originally established by Bethlehem Steel.

A spur was added to this line to support DAP's manufacturing operations, facilitating efficient transportation of raw materials and finished products. Today, the plant has evolved into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, producing a wide range of products, including caulks and sealants, wall and wood repair solutions, concrete repair materials, silicone products and powdered wall repair compounds.

Over the past 50 years, the DAP Baltimore plant has undergone growth and expansion, with key additions in 1984 and 1995, culminating in its current size of 168,000 square feet.

The plant currently employs 180 people and was a key factor in the decision to relocate the company headquarters from Tipp City, Ohio to Baltimore in 1998. DAP Corporate Headquarters employs 165 people in Canton.

In 2000, DAP’s Baltimore Distribution Center in Essex was opened and manufactured products began being shuttled from the plant to the Distribution Center for warehousing and distribution.

The DAP Baltimore DC facility currently employs 67 people. This change also increased DAP’s manufacturing capabilities at the plant.