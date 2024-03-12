Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Schneider Electric Debuts New Collaborative Robots at MODEX 2024

The Lexium line enables high-speed motion and control of up to 130 axes from one processor.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 12, 2024
iStock.com/Brett_Hondow

Schneider Electric announced the release of two new Lexium cobots (collaborative robots) at MODEX 2024, the Lexium RL 3 and RL 12, as well as the Lexium RL 18 model coming later this year.

Schneider Electric innovations in robotics and motion will be on display at their booth, #B7232. From single-axis machines to high-performance multi-axis machines, the Lexium line enables high-speed motion and control of up to 130 axes from one processor for precise positioning to help solve manufacturer production, flexibility and sustainability challenges. 

Schneider Electric provides fully integrated automation systems, digitally designed from concept to operation and maintenance. Integrating robots into the machine control solution through the EcoStruxure architecture enables collaborative data flow from shop-floor to top-floor, by connecting smart products, robots, controls, software and services.

Controlled by Modicon motion controllers, which unify PLC, motion, and robotics control functionality on a single hardware platform and integrated into of EcoStruxure Machine Expert software, it offers a complete robotic solution.

“As US manufacturing increases, the demand for smart machines is growing and customers are requiring robots with digital twin capabilities that validate machine performance to help them quicky increase production consistently, efficiently, and sustainably,” said Christine Bush, Robotics Center of Excellence Leader, Schneider Electric.

Compatibility with EcoStruxure Machine Expert Twin, a digital twin software suite that creates digital models of real machines, allows for virtual test strategies and commissioning, as well as shortened factory acceptance testing (FAT). Digitizing these processes can reduce time-to-market by up to 50% and commissioning time by up to 60%. A 20% to 40% savings in investment costs can also be realized due to faster time-to-market.

Lexium cobots are part of a full line of robotics and automation solutions developed to meet manufacturer needs across industries, including warehouse/logistics, life sciences, consumer packaged goods and beyond. Benefits of Lexium robotics and motion solutions include:

  • Fast deployment
  • Streamlined integration
  • Consistent output
  • Workplace health and safety
