Baltimore Aircoil Company Highlights Solution for Green Hydrogen Production, Carbon Capture

Efficient, reliable cooling is essential for peak performance.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 11, 2024
Greenhydrogen
iStock.com/Scharfsinn86

Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc. (BAC), a provider of cooling solutions, showcased its solution for green hydrogen production and carbon capture, utilization and storage. These emerging green technologies depend on BAC's range of cooling solutions, including evaporative open and closed circuit cooling towers, hybrid systems, adiabatic cooling and dry cooling systems.

In green hydrogen production, the heat losses of the electrolysis process will be approximately 25% to 35% of the electricity input. Without adequate cooling, excessive heat can lead to inefficient system performance or equipment failure. Similarly, in carbon capture processes, efficient and reliable cooling is crucial to maintain the optimal temperature for chemical reactions that isolate carbon dioxide from gas mixtures. 

BAC can meet the cooling requirements of any hydrogen or carbon capture process, with modular, scalable systems. The most suitable cooling technology is often determined by the project location and the availability and cost of water and/or electricity.

Open cooling towers are evaporative cooling systems that use cold air and water to remove heat from process water. They are energy-efficient and have a compact footprint. Closed-circuit cooling towers isolate the process fluid from the outside air, ensuring clean and contamination-free cooling. Adiabatic coolers are dry coolers equipped with an adiabatic pre-cooler section. They provide efficient cooling with minimal water usage. 

