Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

DOE Launches Prize to Recycle Critical Materials from Electronic Scrap

Only 17.4% of e-scrap was collected and recycled globally in 2019.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 7, 2024
Escrap
iStock.com/cyano66

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) launched the Electronics Scrap Recycling Advancement Prize (E-SCRAP), which will award up to $4 million to competitors to substantially increase the production and use of critical materials recovered from electronic scrap, or e-scrap.

E-scrap, which includes mobile phones, home appliances, medical or office equipment and anything else powered by electricity, represents the fastest growing waste stream globally, with e-scrap generation expected to double 2014 levels by 2030. Only 17.4% of e-scrap was collected and recycled globally in 2019, discarding 83% of e-waste and $57 billion in raw material value. However, e-scrap recovery faces numerous roadblocks, including a fragmented recycling value chain, a complex and dynamic feedstock and a rapidly evolving end-use market.

Today’s announcement marks the opening of the first of three phases in E-SCRAP. The cash prizes and assistance awarded in Phases 1 and 2 are intended to support teams as they advance in the competition.

  • Phase 1: Incubate – During this phase, competitors will propose solutions that have the potential to substantially increase the amount of recovered critical materials from electronic waste and used in U.S. manufacturing. 
  • Phase 2: Prototype – In phase two, competitors will prototype their innovation and begin collecting and/or generating data that can be used to optimize technoeconomic strategy and life cycle impacts between partners along the recycling value chain.
  • Phase 3: Demonstrate – In the final phase of this prize, competitors will begin implementing their innovations and propose their plans to scale their solution. 

Applications for phase one of this prize are due on September 4, 2024, at 5 p.m. EST. DOE anticipates selecting up to 10 winning projects in the first phase, with each award consisting of a $50,000 in cash and up to $30,000 in national laboratory analysis support.

Latest in Energy
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsored
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
March 1, 2024
Escrap
DOE Launches Prize to Recycle Critical Materials from Electronic Scrap
March 7, 2024
1 The Zelandez Borehole Formation Tester
New Lithium Sampling Tool Could Help Find More Lithium
March 6, 2024
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan waits for a speech by President Joe Biden about supply chain issues in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House complex in Washington, Nov. 27, 2023.
EPA Delays Rules for Existing Natural Gas Power Plants Until after November Election
March 1, 2024
Related Stories
Energy
Energy
Toyota Industries Subsidiary to Establish R&D Center in New York
Doe
Energy
DOE, EPA Announce $9.4 Million to Spur Development of Advanced Biofuels
Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant is shown Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Waynesboro, Ga.
Energy
Second New Georgia Reactor Begins Splitting Atoms
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsor Content
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
More in Energy
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
Sponsored
9 Warning Signs Your Manufacturing Company Needs MRP Software
How to know if you are ready to embrace MRP software? Here are some unmistakable signs that it’s time to make the move.
March 1, 2024
1 The Zelandez Borehole Formation Tester
Energy
New Lithium Sampling Tool Could Help Find More Lithium
And produce more from known lithium brine resources.
March 6, 2024
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan waits for a speech by President Joe Biden about supply chain issues in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House complex in Washington, Nov. 27, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
EPA Delays Rules for Existing Natural Gas Power Plants Until after November Election
It would mark the first time the federal government has restricted CO2 emissions from power plants.
March 1, 2024
I Stock 1337173750
Energy
Chevron Announces its First Solar-to-Hydrogen Production Project
This low carbon intensity (LCI) electrolytic hydrogen will be produced through electrolysis.
March 1, 2024
Doe
Energy
DOE, EPA Announce $9.4 Million to Spur Development of Advanced Biofuels
Biofuel production can strengthen the rural economy and reduce reliance on foreign sources of oil.
February 23, 2024
23132 Water Battery Photos 2000px 120ppi 23
Energy
Recyclable ‘Water Batteries’ Won’t Catch Fire or Explode
They're ideal for grid storage and renewable energy integration.
February 21, 2024
The mighty phytoplankton.
Energy
DARPA Wants to Turn Microscopic Marine Biomass Into Electrical Power
The problem with underwater sensors is that batteries die.
February 20, 2024
Collins Aerospace Phillipines
Aerospace
Collins Aerospace Facility Now Operating Fully on Renewable Electricity
The site is one of RTX's more than 70 renewable energy projects around the world.
February 20, 2024
I Stock 1399095266
Energy
Company Plans $344M Georgia Factory to Make Recycled Glass for Solar Panels
Arizona-based Solarcycle said it would hire more than 600 workers in Cedartown, about 50 miles northwest of Atlanta.
February 16, 2024
Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant is shown Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Waynesboro, Ga.
Energy
Second New Georgia Reactor Begins Splitting Atoms
It is a key step toward providing carbon-free electricity.
February 15, 2024
A car gets charged at the new Electrify America indoor electric vehicle charging station during a preview in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Automotive
Indoor EV Charging Station Offers a Glimpse Into the Future
The 20-plug direct-current fast-charging station is part of a trend toward more appealing neighborhood stations.
February 8, 2024
The BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind., stands on Sept. 21, 2017.
Energy
Power Restored to BP Oil Refinery in Indiana after Outage Prompts Evacuation, Shutdown
The refinery processes about 440,000 barrels of crude oil daily.
February 5, 2024
Batteries2
Energy
Lyten Lands $4M Grant to Boost Lithium-Sulfur Battery Production
The batteries can hopefully alleviate offshore supply chain risk for EV batteries and increase EV driving range.
January 30, 2024
A rendering of the hybrid-electric flight demonstrator from TX.
Aerospace
Pratt & Whitney Canada Debuts High Voltage Charger for Hybrid-Electric Flight Demonstrator
The charger's bidirectional capability allows it to charge and discharge batteries, which creates opportunities to recycle unused energy back into the electrical grid.
January 23, 2024
Low Res Ground State Electron Transfer In All Polymer Donor 2024 01 12 Tb 5 U4 A0047
Energy
New Sustainable Method for Creating Organic Semiconductors
In addition to being more sustainable, the new inks are also highly conductive.
January 22, 2024