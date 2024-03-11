Watson-Marlow to Highlight Aflex Hose at NAHAD 2024

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) announced it will highlight its portfolio of Aflex brand hoses for the industrial market at NAHAD 2024. Visit booth 222 on April 28 - May 1 in San Diego, CA to meet specialist engineers from Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions who will showcase the product range of hose solutions.

The company will also be able to share insight, product performance data and information on the return-on-investment that can be achieved by adopting the fluid management equipment.

Aflex Hose have designed a range of patented PTFE flexible hose products to satisfy customer’s requirements for industrial and other market areas. PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) features chemical resistance, can be used at temperatures up to 260°C (500°F) and includes unique non-stick properties that make surfaces self-cleani

Aflex Hose products assist the safe transfer of process fluids. The hoses satisfy performance requirements including chemical resistance, a smooth bore to ensure clean, fast fluid flow, resistance to high pressures and full vacuum and flexibility and kink resistance. They can also meet needs for increased levels of durability, flexibility and high temperature resistance.

The Aflex Hose line features a variety of products, including Corroline+, Corroflon, Smoothbore and Hyperline Fx. There are also more specialized hoses for applications requiring hygiene standards.