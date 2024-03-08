Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Galco Unveils Podcast for Industrial Electronics, Automation Industry

The podcast will cater to OEMs, MROs, system integrators and panel builders.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 8, 2024
Podcast
iStock.com/demaerre

Galco announced the launch of its Tech Talks podcast, a cutting-edge podcast designed to inform, inspire and educate professionals within the industrial electronics and automation industry. 

As the industrial landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Tech Talks aims to be the go-to resource for professionals who are passionate about industrial electronics, automation and control and the latest trends at the forefront of the industry. The podcast will provide a platform for industry experts, thought leaders and innovators to share their insights, experiences and expertise. 

Key segments of the podcast will include:

  • Expert interviews: gain valuable insights from industry-leading experts as they discuss trends, challenges and opportunities currently shaping the industrial electronics and automation landscape.
  • Thought-leadership: stay ahead of the curve with thought-provoking discussions meant to educate, empower and inspire.
  • Best practices and solutions: learn industry best practices and how to solve problems with innovative solutions that can be applied in daily operations. 

“Through our Tech Talks podcast, we’re committed to providing valuable content to our key customers – OEMs, MROs, system integrators and panel builders,” said Bob Marshall, vice president of engineering and services. “We are conident this podcast will serve as a vital resource, offering targeted insights to professionals.” 

Galco’s Tech Talks podcast launched its first episode in January, featuring president and CEO Allison Sabia.

