Contract Manufacturer Goodwin Company Introduces New Liquid Filling Lines

The lines feature an eight-head piston rotary filler and a six-head piston inline filler.

Industrial Media Staff
Jan 17, 2024
L Mezrk Sa
Goodwin Company

Chemical contract manufacturing company Goodwin Company announced two new liquid filling lines at their Lawrenceville, Georgia, facility.

Line 0 features a high-speed eight-head piston rotary filler and runs anything from 5-ounce to 56-ounce containers. It can fill most flowable liquids, angled towards thicker products and run up to 120+ containers per minute, dependent on container size.

Line 2 features a high-speed six-head piston inline filler and runs half-gallon containers up to 140 ounces. Like Line 0, it can fill most flowable liquids, angled toward thicker products topping out on 40 one-gallon containers per minute.

Goodwin contract manufactures for consumer use in global retail and e-commerce outlets and commercial use in large containers and bulk applications for the household, fabric, pet care, industrial, automotive appearance, functional fluid, agriculture and marine industries.

The company operates three manufacturing facilities and five warehouse and distribution centers in Garden Grove, California, and Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Latest in Operations
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
Sponsored
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
January 8, 2024
Lightship All Electric Rv
Lightship Raises $34M to Bring All-Electric Travel Trailer to Market
January 17, 2024
Tesla
Tesla Drivers Face Lengthy Charging Delays in Chicago Amid Subzero Temperatures
January 17, 2024
I Stock 1396443417
BP Names Current Interim Boss as Permanent CEO
January 17, 2024
Related Stories
(left to right) Lenore Edman, Windell Oskay, Bre Pettis
Operations
Bantam Tools Acquires Evil Mad Scientist
Emergency personnel battle against a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio cargo ship at the Port of Newark, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Newark, N.J.
Operations
Worker Tells of Fleeing Burning Vehicle in Cargo Ship Fire That Killed 2 New Jersey Firefighters
Caf Plant
Operations
World’s Largest VCI Film Plant Increasing Capacity with New Extrusion Line
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
Sponsor Content
Your Current Andon Lights Are Costing You Over $1,000 a Day!
More in Operations
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Sponsored
The Manufacturer's Guide to Transforming the Service Experience
Manufacturers can no longer differentiate solely through products. See how a unified data platform can elevate your service experiences to be more efficient while reducing costs.
January 9, 2024
Lightship All Electric Rv
Automotive
Lightship Raises $34M to Bring All-Electric Travel Trailer to Market
It expects to add engineering and manufacturing jobs as it scales up production
January 17, 2024
Tesla
Automotive
Tesla Drivers Face Lengthy Charging Delays in Chicago Amid Subzero Temperatures
The usual 45-minute charge is taking about two hours.
January 17, 2024
I Stock 1396443417
Operations
BP Names Current Interim Boss as Permanent CEO
His predecessor quit over personal conduct problems.
January 17, 2024
Lindsay
Industry 4.0
Lindsay to Invest Over $50 Million to Expand, Modernize Manufacturing Facility
Plans include implementing data connectivity, analytics, AI, automation and robotics.
January 17, 2024
I Stock 1347471831
Automotive
Stellantis Replacing North American COO Mark Stewart
He's being replaced by Carlos Zarlenga, currently president of Stellantis Mexico.
January 17, 2024
Accuron Recif Group Lr
Additive Manufacturing
Accuron Technologies Expands Semiconductor Presence with Recif Technologies Acquisition
This move positions Accuron as a versatile provider in the chip industry.
January 17, 2024
Ap24016718958213
Aerospace
Boeing Picks Retired Admiral to Review Safety in Manufacturing Planes
The inspections come after Federal regulators grounded most Max 9 jets.
January 17, 2024
John Deere's 8R autonomous tractor.
Aerospace
John Deere Partners with SpaceX to Connect Rural Farmers with Starlink
The collaboration is the first of its kind in the industry.
January 17, 2024
(left to right) Lenore Edman, Windell Oskay, Bre Pettis
Operations
Bantam Tools Acquires Evil Mad Scientist
The acquisition will expand offerings at Bantam Tools to include art machines.
January 17, 2024
Agreement
Software
Synopsys Buying Ansys in $35 Billion Deal
The buyout would join two big automation and engineering software companies.
January 16, 2024
Ram Pro Master Ev
Automotive
Ram Introduces ProMaster Electric Van
It has a targeted range of up to 162 miles in city driving.
January 16, 2024
Mars will build a new 339,000 square-foot baking facility for its Nature's Bakery brand in Salt Lake City.
Operations
Mars Announces New Facility for Nature's Bakery Brand
The expansion will create more than 190 jobs.
January 15, 2024
On January 10, 2024, Haribo claimed the title of The World's Largest Jelly/Gummy Candy Mosaic at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Operations
Haribo Breaks World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic with 150,000 Gummi Bears
It only took four hours to complete.
January 12, 2024
A bottle of Corona Cero beer with Anheuser-Busch InBev CEO Michel Doukeris speaking in the background, London, Jan. 12, 2024.
Operations
Anheuser-Busch Becomes Olympics' First Beer Brand Global Sponsor
The deal includes the next three Summer and Winter Games.
January 12, 2024