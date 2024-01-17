Contract Manufacturer Goodwin Company Introduces New Liquid Filling Lines

Chemical contract manufacturing company Goodwin Company announced two new liquid filling lines at their Lawrenceville, Georgia, facility.

Line 0 features a high-speed eight-head piston rotary filler and runs anything from 5-ounce to 56-ounce containers. It can fill most flowable liquids, angled towards thicker products and run up to 120+ containers per minute, dependent on container size.

Line 2 features a high-speed six-head piston inline filler and runs half-gallon containers up to 140 ounces. Like Line 0, it can fill most flowable liquids, angled toward thicker products topping out on 40 one-gallon containers per minute.

Goodwin contract manufactures for consumer use in global retail and e-commerce outlets and commercial use in large containers and bulk applications for the household, fabric, pet care, industrial, automotive appearance, functional fluid, agriculture and marine industries.

The company operates three manufacturing facilities and five warehouse and distribution centers in Garden Grove, California, and Lawrenceville, Georgia.