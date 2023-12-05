New Balance Breaks Ground on New Hampshire Factory

The $70 million investment in the 102,000-square-foot factory will add more than 150 jobs.

Industrial Media Staff
Dec 5, 2023
Newbalance
New Balance

Boston-based athletic company New Balance broke ground today at the future site of New Balance Londonderry. The development adds New Hampshire to the company's New England locations, serving as its sixth U.S. athletic footwear manufacturing facility. 

New Balance’s $70 million investment in the factory will add more than 150 jobs at the 102,000-square-foot single-story building that is planned to begin production in 2025. 

The NB Londonderry expansion design, engineering and construction is being managed by Consigli Construction.

New Balance currently employs more than 1,500 manufacturing associates across its three Maine factories in Norridgewock, Norway, and Skowhegan and its two Massachusetts factories in Lawrence and Methuen. The company’s U.S. workers prepare, cut and mold athletic shoe materials and components and then sew, press and assemble them into the final product. 

New Balance is also proactively working to innovate and expand its domestic supplier network for its MADE US footwear as well as drive new automation and robotics opportunities to enhance associate safety and ergonomics and increase productivity.

New Balance MADE footwear that is produced in the U.S. contains a domestic value of 70% or more and makes up a limited portion of New Balance’s U.S. sales.

newbalance.com

