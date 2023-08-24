Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Breaks Ground on New Electric Facility

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas celebrated the groundbreaking for its new production facility in Houston, Texas. The state-of-the-art facility will provide increased production capabilities to further support the growing demand for electric lift trucks and warehouse products.

Located on Logisnext’s Houston headquarters campus, the new facility will support manufacturing of key electric warehouse products across the Jungheinrich, Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and UniCarriers Forklift product lines. The new facility represents a key investment in Logisnext’s long-term electric growth strategy to support its customers throughout North America.

With a total floor area of 73,000 square feet, the new facility will expand Logisnext’s current electric manufacturing capabilities by serving as a dedicated fabrication space for in-house welding and painting of masts and frames. The facility will also integrate technologies such as Mixed Model Line Design, Industry 4.0 process monitoring and one-piece flow. The expansion of robotic welding, along with the optimization of paint capacity and weld fixtures, will contribute to Logisnext’s ongoing focus for improved efficiency.

logisnextamericas.com