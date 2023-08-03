Cnano Technology USA Selects Kansas City Region for North American Headquarters

The new facility is expected to create 112 jobs with a payroll of $7.1 million.

Aug 3, 2023
Battery
iStock

The Kansas City Area Development Council announced that international company Cnano Technology USA plans to invest $94.7 million in a 333,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at the New Century Commerce Center. The new facility is expected to create 112 jobs with a payroll of $7.1 million. 

Cnano will use the new facility to create liquid conductive paste, a component used for a variety of electronic applications, including batteries for electric vehicles, cell phones and power tools.

Located in Johnson County in the southwest area of the Kansas City region, the New Century Commerce Center is a multimodal industrial center offering direct access to air, rail and interstate transportation over 2,700 acres. 

“We are pleased to welcome Cnano to the New Century Commerce Center, joining over 60 multinational businesses who are leaders in the fields of warehousing, distribution, printing, food processing, manufacturing and avionics,” said Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly. “In addition to the more than 110 new jobs this company will create, I appreciate the science and innovation coming into our community and look forward to the impact EV batteries will ultimately make towards decreasing vehicle emissions and helping to protect our planet.” 

Cnano’s new facility will be located in a Class-A spec building in the Commerce Center, which was developed in an 850-acre public-private partnership, publicly by Johnson County Government and the Johnson County Airport Commission, privately by VanTrust Real Estate and marketed by CBRE. Newmark Zimmer represented Cnano in their site search. 

“VanTrust is proud to partner with Johnson County as the master developer for the New Century Commerce Center. When fully completed, we expect to have more than 7 million square feet of industrial space developed. We welcome the significant new investment and manufacturing jobs that the area will experience due to Cnano’s selection of New Century for their North American headquarters,” said Justin Duff, vice president of VanTrust Real Estate. 

The Kansas City region continues to see massive industrial growth, particularly in the area of electric vehicle development, recently including Panasonic Energy’s plans to build a $4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in De Soto, Kansas. 

A leading North American logistics hub and key location for manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce, the Kansas City region has delivered 70 million square feet of industrial development in the last 10 years and employs more than 190,000 people in the manufacturing and logistics industry. 

cnanotechnology.com

