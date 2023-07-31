Sale Leasebacks Offer an Attractive Financing Option

Sale leasebacks have been a financing tool for some time, but are gaining in popularity for manufacturers looking to raise capital.

Matt Wrobleski
Jul 31, 2023
Business Man Giving Bank Notes To Another Person 516934262 2125x1416 (1)

Federal Reserve policy has dominated the headlines over the past year, as it grapples with taming inflation while avoiding a recession.  It has also been dominating discussions in the executive suite.  The cost of debt capital has more than doubled during this period, and for middle market companies, this increase has impacted profitability.

A Valuable Source of Funding

While traditional debt costs have increased, manufacturing firms with owned real estate may have a more attractive alternative at their disposal.  Right now, sale leasebacks of owned real estate may represent a lower cost option worth exploring. 

A sale leaseback is when a company sells owned real estate to an investor, who immediately leases it back to the original owner typically for a 15 or 20-year term, with options for renewal.  This is a particularly relevant source of capital for manufacturing companies because many own the facilities that they operate out of. 

In a sale leaseback transaction, the seller receives capital that has been locked up in real estate and can use that capital to pay down debt, fund growth, finance expansion or M&A, among many other use cases. 

Attractive Rates

In exchange for the capital up front, the company takes on a long-term lease obligation with fixed payments.  The dollar amount of these payments, relative to the value of the real estate it sold to the investor represents an implied rate of return.  In real estate parlance, this is called a “cap rate.” 

Whereas interest rates have expanded over the last year north of 400 bps, cap rates (i.e., the cost of a sale leaseback) have only expanded 100-150 bps.  As such, today’s sale leaseback cap rates tend to be well below a middle-market company’s cost of debt. Depending on the level of debt on a company’s balance sheet, the difference can have a material impact on profitability and cash flow.  

Further, by accessing lower cost capital, a company has the opportunity to lower its overall weighted average cost of capital or WACC, improving shareholder returns. 

Always Available

Middle market financial executives should note that sale leaseback financing is, at the moment, not only less expensive, but also more available.  A host of macroeconomic factors — inflation, a looming recession, political uncertainty — have placed most banks and other lenders in a risk-off mode. 

The dynamics in the sale leaseback market are different. Unlike the more temperamental debt market, which has exhibited both volatility as well as partial closure over the last year, the sale leaseback market has been more consistently open.  The buyers of sale leasebacks are well capitalized and have a mandate to put capital to work. 

This was evident in 2022, which was a record year for sale leasebacks in both transaction volume (874 unique transactions) and dollar amount ($31 billion).  Compare that to the debt markets – in 2022, institutional leverage loan volume was down nearly 70% compared to 2022’s volume and down nearly 40% compared to 2021’s volume, per Fitch Ratings. 

Credit as a Key Component

Replacing traditional bank or bond market financing with sale leaseback financing isn’t a given for any business.  The creditor in a sale leaseback transaction is the buyer of the real estate who offers the tenant — your business — a long term lease on the property.  In this case, the buyers are typically large, well-capitalized real estate investment funds.  They are “smart money,” and will look at the underlying fundamentals of your business, and projected cashflows similar to a lender in addition to the real estate when determining value.  

For middle market businesses that own real estate, the sale leaseback may be an attractive tool to unlock capital for deleveraging, growth or M&A.  Additionally, it may be a much lower cost option than traditional bank debt.  Sourcing sale leaseback capital in lieu of traditional debt capital may improve the weighted average cost of capital of the company as well as profitability. 

 

Matt Wrobleski is a Partner at SLB Capital Advisors, which advises corporates and private equity sponsors on a wide range of sale leaseback transactions.  Mr. Wrobleski has over 15 years of sale leaseback, real estate brokerage, capital markets and M&A experience.

Latest in Economics
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
July 24, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, July 26, 2023.
Federal Reserve Raises its Key Rate for 11th Time
July 26, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a press conference in Washington, June 14, 2023.
Can the Fed Pull Off a Difficult 'Soft Landing'?
July 25, 2023
Construction workers work with rebar at a site in New York, June 6, 2023.
Cooler Hiring Could Help the Fed Achieve Elusive 'Soft Landing'
July 10, 2023
Related Stories
Travelers walk through a domestic terminal at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Friday, May 26, 2023. On Wednesday, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for May.
Economics
U.S. Consumer Confidence Declines Again, 4th Time in 5 Months
Construction workers install roofing on a high rise in Manhattan's financial district on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in New York. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the April jobs report.
Economics
U.S. Adds a Solid 253,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
A help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.
Economics
Unemployment Claims Jump, But Remain Low
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Economics
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 24, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a press conference in Washington, June 14, 2023.
Economics
Can the Fed Pull Off a Difficult 'Soft Landing'?
The central bank appears to be on the cusp of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession.
July 25, 2023
Construction workers work with rebar at a site in New York, June 6, 2023.
Economics
Cooler Hiring Could Help the Fed Achieve Elusive 'Soft Landing'
The hiring increase was the smallest in more than two years.
July 10, 2023
Unsold 2023 Gladiator pickup trucks sit in a long row at a Jeep dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colo.
Economics
U.S. Economic Growth Up Sharply
The economy is showing surprising resilience in the face of higher interest rates.
June 29, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on a monitor at the New York Stock Exchange, May 3, 2023.
Economics
A 'Richcession'? Or No Recession at All?
Despite much higher borrowing costs, consumers keep spending and employers keep hiring.
June 29, 2023
Flags fly outside the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 23, 2022.
Economics
Recession Ahead? By 1 Metric, One's Already Here
Companies are in the midst of an "earnings recession."
June 1, 2023
Travelers walk through a domestic terminal at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Friday, May 26, 2023. On Wednesday, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for May.
Economics
U.S. Consumer Confidence Declines Again, 4th Time in 5 Months
Americans became more pessimistic about the labor market, on top of elevated anxiety over inflation.
May 30, 2023
The headquarters of Swiss banks Credit Suisse, center, and UBS, left, in Zurich, March 19, 2023.
Economics
How a Debt Default Could Cascade Across the Globe
"No corner of the global economy will be spared."
May 22, 2023
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, May 3, 2023.
Economics
Fed Officials Split About What to Do Next on Inflation
The outlook is cloudier than at any time since a streak of 10 straight rate hikes began last spring.
May 19, 2023
Philip Jefferson, nominee to be a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, testifies during a Senate confirmation hearing, Feb. 3, 2022.
Economics
Little Progress Made in Curbing Inflation, Fed Governor Says
Philip Jefferson also said turmoil in the financial system would likely have only a limited impact on the economy.
May 15, 2023
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, Washington, April 20, 2023.
Economics
Treasury Secretary Says 'No Good Options' if Congress Fails to Act on Debt
Janet Yellen did not rule out President Biden bypassing lawmakers and acting on his own to try to avert a first-ever federal default.
May 8, 2023
Construction workers install roofing on a high rise in Manhattan's financial district on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in New York. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the April jobs report.
Economics
U.S. Adds a Solid 253,000 Jobs Despite Fed's Rate Hikes
April’s hiring gain compares with 165,000 in March and 248,000 in February and is still at a level considered vigorous by historical standards.
May 5, 2023
A help wanted sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.
Economics
Unemployment Claims Jump, But Remain Low
American workers are enjoying unusual job security despite rising interest rates, economic uncertainty and fears of a looming recession.
May 4, 2023
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker measures the size of an equipment at Harbin Turbine Company Limited of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang Province on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Economics
China's Manufacturing Contracts
The declining activity signals some recovery concerns.
May 1, 2023
Cars move on the assembly line at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C., Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Economics
U.S. Wholesale Inflation Pressures Eased Sharply Last Month
Inflationary pressures in the economy are easing.
April 13, 2023