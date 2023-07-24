Mahindra Group to Enable U.S. Companies to Expand Global Manufacturing Footprint

As India ramps up efforts to revolutionize the global manufacturing and supply chain landscape, the Mahindra Group is poised to help American companies enhance their international footprint and expand by leveraging the advantages of India as a manufacturing hub.

The Mahindra Group will support interested companies in setting up their manufacturing base in India in a range of ways, including:

Through an integrated approach to manufacturing (infrastructure, supply chain, technology/automation and others)

A modular plug-and-play suite of offerings

Experience sharing on regulations and compliance

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus

With India as the fulcrum for its manufacturing operations, the Mahindra Group offers self-sufficient industrial parks at strategic locations and expertise to guide companies through the approval processes. The group also offers cost-effective solutions for manufacturing and logistics needs, amongst others.

Complementing these efforts, International Finance Corporation (IFC) will offer bespoke equity and debt financing solutions for these companies.

India, with its domestic market and established industrial base, offers a manufacturing hub for global supply chains. Its labour force is an added asset in terms of talent and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, with a thriving start-up ecosystem, India is well positioned to drive economic growth and serve as a nerve center for disruptive ideas and technologies. The country has also achieved manufacturing complexity across sectors.

The initiative's modular approach will further allow businesses to select products, services and financing options from the Mahindra Group's entire suite of offerings based on their exclusive requirements. With a demonstrated commitment to the highest ESG standards, sustainable manufacturing solutions will be a key component of the initiative.

The Mahindra Group also has experience in regulatory and policy matters, with an in-house team of experts, who will lend their expertise to give American companies a head-start on their manufacturing journey in India.

