Schless Bottles to Relocate to Pennsylvania, Create 100 New Manufacturing Jobs

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that Schless Bottles, a plastic jars and bottles manufacturer, will relocate from its current manufacturing facility in northern New Jersey to Allentown.

The company will invest more than $7.5 million in building acquisition and renovation costs and create 98 new, full-time manufacturing jobs in the Commonwealth within the next three years.

For its expansion, Schless Bottles received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $300,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $196,000 grant to train new workers.

Schless Bottles produces more than 250 million PET bottles annually and has been focused on manufacturing plastic jars and bottles. The company chose to relocate to Pennsylvania because it needed more space to expand its manufacturing operation and to take advantage of the Lehigh Valley’s workforce and proximity to major distribution markets.