An employee monitors a wafer transfer at one of Texas Instruments’ 300mm semiconductor fabs in Sherman, Texas, SM1.

Texas Instruments (TI) announced plans to invest more than $60 billion into building and scaling seven U.S. semiconductor fabs across three mega sites in Utah and Texas.

The company expects the expansion to support more than 60,000 U.S. jobs.

TI stated that its project would help its customers, including Apple, Ford, Medtronic, Nvidia and SpaceX, drive the next wave of technological innovation.

"TI is building dependable, low-cost 300mm capacity at scale to deliver the analog and embedded processing chips that are vital for nearly every type of electronic system,” TI CEO and President Haviv Ilan said.

TI said SM1, its first fab in Sherman, Texas, would begin initial production this year. The company also completed construction on the exterior shell of SM2. Growth plans include SM3 and SM4.

RFAB2, TI's second facility in Richardson, Texas, continues to progress to full production and operates alongside RFAB1, a 300mm analog fab introduced in 2011.

The company also plans to scale up LFAB1, its 300mm wafer fab in Lehi, Utah, while continuing to build LFAB2.