ENTEK Announces Lithium Battery Separator Plant in Indiana

The project will create up to 642 jobs by the end of 2027.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 23, 2023
Ev
iStock

ENTEK, a producer of ‘wet-process’ lithium-ion battery separator materials, announced plans to establish operations in Indiana and invest $1.5 billion in a new Terre Haute production facility.

The project, which marks the company’s largest investment thus far, will create up to 642 jobs by the end of 2027 and support the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry in Indiana and across the U.S.

ENTEK, a global company headquartered in Lebanon, Oregon, will invest $1.5 billion to establish operations on a 340-acre greenfield site in the Vigo County Industrial Park II in Terre Haute.

The company plans to initially construct four buildings covering approximately 1.4 million square feet – equipped with equipment built at current ENTEK manufacturing facilities in Oregon and Nevada and including specialty biaxial stretching equipment supplied by Brueckner Group USA – to manufacture battery separators for lithium-ion battery manufacturers across the U.S. 

ENTEK’s site selection was focused on choosing both land and community. Larry Keith, ENTEK’s CEO, said, “We chose Terre Haute for many reasons including the excellent workforce opportunity, the incredible support provided by Steve Witt and the Economic Development Corporation, a nearly shovel ready construction site with available utilities located in an industrial park, excellent vocational education, and the business-friendly incentives from both the state and local governments.” 

The campus, which will be fueled in part by a $200 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help ENTEK to scale its U.S. production, capable of supplying 1.4 to 1.6 million EVs annually by 2027.

The new giga-scale lithium-ion battery separator operations will leverage ENTEK’s pioneering sustainable, state-of-the-art solvent extraction and recovery systems and processing techniques, and the company will work to utilize available renewable energy with a focus on a reduced carbon footprint. The company plans to break ground on the campus as soon as engineering and permitting is completed and launch its Indiana operations between 2025-2027. 

“Indiana is one of the most manufacturing intensive states in the country," Congressman Larry Bucshon said. "As the only American company to own and produce ‘wet-process’ lithium-ion battery separator materials, ENTEK is going to help to pave the way for electric vehicle production in Indiana and reduce American manufacturers’ reliance on imported products."

This project is the first phase of ENTEK’s planned expansion to produce about 1.4 billion square meters of ceramic coated lithium separators across its operations. Phase 2 of the project will add up to an additional 1.8 billion square meters of battery separator produced annually for a total of 3.2 billion square meters which will provide enough separators for about 3.5 million electric vehicles. 

ENTEK, which employs more than 1,000 associates globally, plans to create more than 640 new jobs in Terre Haute during this Phase 1 expansion with average wages well above the Vigo County average. The company expects to begin hiring for key leadership positions in 2024 to facilitate recruitment of numerous associates throughout the operation including production, maintenance, electricians, human resources, accounting, IT, safety, and environmental Each of these associates will be crucial to ENTEK’s growth and the organization’s role in securing our domestic supply chain for electric vehicles. 

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Consumable and MIG gun life can be extended with proper maintenance, which can help prevent issues such as bird-nesting or burnback and reduce costly and time-consuming troubleshooting and rework.
5 Tips for Optimizing MIG Gun Performance
March 22, 2023
Riten
Riten Industries Offers Complete Live/Dead Center, Face Driver Repair Services
March 22, 2023
Hiring signs displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Jan. 13, 2023.
Pay Transparency Is Spreading
March 22, 2023
Related Stories
Meeting
Operations
How an Incentive Program Can Help Proof Your Channel Against Economic Stress
Consumable and MIG gun life can be extended with proper maintenance, which can help prevent issues such as bird-nesting or burnback and reduce costly and time-consuming troubleshooting and rework.
Operations
5 Tips for Optimizing MIG Gun Performance
Riten
Operations
Riten Industries Offers Complete Live/Dead Center, Face Driver Repair Services
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Albemarle
Operations
Albemarle Announces $1.3B Lithium Processing Facility in U.S.
Production will support the manufacturing of some 2.4 million electric vehicles each year.
March 23, 2023
Dr Marty Pets
Operations
Pet Food Company Opens New Wisconsin Plant
The Golden Pet Manufacturing facility is expected to create about 140 jobs.
March 23, 2023
Meeting
Operations
How an Incentive Program Can Help Proof Your Channel Against Economic Stress
Channel incentive programs can build incremental revenue and loyalty when you need it most.
March 23, 2023
Olin
Operations
Olin Closes 3 Epoxy Plants
The move is part of an ongoing restructuring program.
March 22, 2023
Consumable and MIG gun life can be extended with proper maintenance, which can help prevent issues such as bird-nesting or burnback and reduce costly and time-consuming troubleshooting and rework.
Operations
5 Tips for Optimizing MIG Gun Performance
Planning for this upkeep is crucial to keep production flowing and avoid unplanned downtime.
March 22, 2023
Riten
Operations
Riten Industries Offers Complete Live/Dead Center, Face Driver Repair Services
The cost of replacement and loss of production time can escalate costs to dizzying levels.
March 22, 2023
Stanley Drill
Operations
Stanley Black & Decker to Close Plants
The moves will affect 175 employees in Texas and 182 in South Carolina.
March 22, 2023
Hiring signs displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Jan. 13, 2023.
Operations
Pay Transparency Is Spreading
Here's what you need to know.
March 22, 2023
Magnachip
Operations
Magnachip Enters Mass Production of Semiconductors for Electric Vehicles
This 40V MXT MOSFET comes in a Power Dual Flat No-lead 56 dual package to reduce the printed circuit board size by 50%.
March 21, 2023
Seg
Operations
SEG Solar Buys PV Module-Making Factory in Houston
The $60 million facility will create up to 500 new jobs.
March 21, 2023
An initial test of the world’s largest high-pressure alkaline electrolyzer at the Herøya Industrial Park in Porsgrunn, Norway was recently completed.
Operations
HydrogenPro Announces 500 MW Manufacturing Facility in Texas
The investment is worth up to $50 million.
March 21, 2023
Ap23080470013836
Operations
U.S. Speeds Up Abrams Tank Delivery to Ukraine War Zone
The original plan was to send Ukraine 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two to build and ship.
March 21, 2023
A TotalEnergies solar array.
Operations
Holcim, TotalEnergies Partner on Cement Plant Solar Power in U.S.
The installation will offset more than 40% of the cement plant's current energy demand.
March 21, 2023
Women push wheelbarrows atop a coal mine dump at the coal-powered Duvha power station, near Emalahleni east of Johannesburg, Nov. 17, 2022. Humanity still has a chance, close to the last one, to prevent the worst of climate change’s future harms, a top United Nations panel of scientists said Monday, March 20, 2023. But doing so requires quickly slashing carbon pollution and fossil fuel use.
Operations
World on 'Thin Ice' as UN Climate Report Gives Stark Warning
The United Nations chief called for an end to new fossil fuel exploration.
March 20, 2023