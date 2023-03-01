Panasonic Awards Turner-Yates Contract to Build EV Battery Plant

The lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility will add capacity to the EV battery supply chain.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 1, 2023
Panasonic
Turner Construction Company

A joint venture team of Turner Construction Company and Yates Construction announced that they were selected by Panasonic Energy to build a manufacturing facility for electric vehicle batteries in De Soto, Kansas. In addition to the assembly facility, this phase of an overall $4 billion program will include construction of a central utility plant and support buildings.

The project will create new jobs with competitive wages and will help drive the economy and manufacturing in the region, the state and the U.S. It also will support the Panasonic Group’s commitment to reduce global carbon emissions.

The factory is a demonstration of the Panasonic Group’s Green IMPACT initiative, which is aimed at reducing the company’s CO2 emission to virtually net-zero by 2030 and contributing to 300 million tons in avoided emissions by 2050.

The plant is expected to begin production by the end of March 2025 and will eventually reach approximately 30 GWh of annual production capacity.

“We are extremely excited to be part of the team delivering this plant to support Panasonic’s goal to meet the growing demand for high quality batteries from their automotive partners,” said Jim Brownrigg, Senior Vice President of Turner Construction Company. “The team shares a common goal for improving environmental performance and are committed to reduce onsite greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption during construction of the facility.”

