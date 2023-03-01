E Tech Group Acquires E-Volve Systems

The companies will expand to over 500 industrial automation and system integration professionals.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 1, 2023
Merger
iStock

E Tech Group announced the acquisition of E-Volve Systems, a provider of industrial automation, controls engineering and computer systems validation to clients in the life sciences, food and beverage and consumer products industries.

E-Volve will operate under the name “E-Volve Systems, an E Tech Group Company.” Kevin Stout and Principals Jason Antolovich, Vivek Puthezath will remain with the company and no significant employment changes are anticipated in E-Volve’s Merrimack, New Hampshire, or Cincinnati, Ohio, offices.

“We are thrilled to add E-Volve Systems to the E Tech Group,” said E Tech CEO Matt Wise. “E-Volve is an outstanding firm with an excellent reputation for quality. Their deep footprint in Life Sciences combined with our extensive client set makes us a clear leader in the space. Additionally, our combined clients and services enables E Tech to offer one of the automation industry’s broadest services sets, from cyber security & OT optimization, through automation design, systems integration, industrial data management and business intelligence with 24/7 support. We fulfill the promise of a one-stop shop for advanced automation.”

“As legacy E Tech and Superior employees prior to founding our company in 2011, we have tremendous respect for E Tech Group and are confident this will be a seamless transition that will quickly pay dividends for clients of both companies,” said E-Volve’s partners in a joint statement. “We’re also excited about the career opportunities other members of the E-Volve team may enjoy as part of a larger, fast-growing organization like E Tech Group.”

