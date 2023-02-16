Excelitas Technologies Acquires Phoseon Technology

Phoseon designs and manufactures LED-based industrial curing and scientific illumination solutions.

Industrial Media Staff
Feb 16, 2023
Photonic
iStock

Excelitas Technologies Corp., an industrial technology manufacturer focused on delivering photonic solutions, completed the acquisition of Phoseon Technology, Inc. Phoseon is established in the design and manufacture of world-class LED-based industrial curing and scientific illumination solutions delivering field-proven reliability and enabling significant efficiency gains for a wide range of global customers.

Phoseon joins Excelitas’ commercial business unit and will continue to operate from its headquarters in Hillsboro, OR, extending Excelitas’ geographic footprint into the Pacific Northwest.

“Phoseon’s market strength in UV curing for the printing, coatings and finishing sectors is a perfect fit with Excelitas’ proven leadership in UV curing for the medical device and electronics manufacturing space,” President and CEO of Phoseon Technology Bill Cortelyou said. "We see increased LED and UV innovation forthcoming and expect significant growth in this new partnership."

The acquisition of Phoseon is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Excelitas Technologies since its founding in 2010. It is the fifth such acquisition since Excelitas was acquired by AEA Investors in December 2017.

excelitas.com

phoseon.com

