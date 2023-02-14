Boeing Nets 3rd Largest Sale of All Time

The deal is valued at $34 billion.

Associated Press
Feb 14, 2023
In this June 17, 2019, file photo, an Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs a demonstration flight at Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France. The owner of Air India announced a deal Tuesday Feb.14, 2023 to buy 250 Airbus jets, including A350 wide-body planes and A320neo single-aisle planes in a deal worth billions of dollars. Air India, owned by Tata Group, is reportedly considering a similar order for Boeing as part of expansion efforts.
AP Photo/Michel Euler, FILE

PARIS (AP) — Air India is placing orders for 470 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, underlining the surging demand for increased mobility in a nation with a swelling middle class.

Air India is ordering 220 Boeing aircraft valued at $34 billion. The orders include 190 737 Max aircraft, 20 of Boeing's 787s, and 10 of its 777Xs. The purchase also includes customer options for an additional 50 737 MAXs and 20 of its 787s, totaling 290 airplanes for a total of $45.9 billion at list price.

It is Boeing's third largest sale of all time, in dollar value, and its second of all time in quantity.

“This purchase will support over 1 million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree," said President Joe Biden. "This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges—creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens.”

Air India on Tuesday put in an order for 250 Airbus passenger jets.

The airline is buying 40 wide-body A350 Airbus aircraft and another 210 narrow-body A320neo planes, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in a videoconference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Toulouse, France-based plane maker did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which could be worth tens of billions of dollars.

“Today is a historic moment for India, for Air India and for Airbus,” Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said in the video call. The size of the order “demonstrates the appetite for growth in the Indian aviation industry. It's the fastest growing in the world."

Air India, India’s largest international carrier and second-largest domestic carrier, is seeking to reinvent itself by expanding its operations and modernizing its fleet. The new jets will help Tata compete against India’s dominant carrier, IndiGo.

Chandrasekaran said the A350s will be used to "fly all ultra long distance across the globe." Single-aisle A320s are typically used on short-haul routes. He said the airline has “significant options” to increase its order.

Tata Sons, India’s oldest and largest conglomerate, regained ownership of the debt-laden national carrier last year. The Tata Group pioneered commercial aviation in India when it launched the airline in 1932. It was taken over by the government in 1953.

Modi and Macron applauded the deal, with both saying it's a sign of the strengthening “strategic partnership" between their countries.

“India is going to be the world’s third-largest market in the aviation sector," Modi said. Over the next 15 years, it's estimated that India will need more than 2,000 aircraft and “today’s historic announcement will help in meeting this growing demand," he said.

Macron called the deal a “new success” in the strategic partnership between India and France and an opportunity to “develop new areas of cooperation with India."

Tata is integrating Air India with Vistara, which it jointly runs with Singapore Airlines, and with Air Asia India, which it runs with Malaysian discount operator Air Asia.

Boeing Nets 3rd Largest Sale of All Time
