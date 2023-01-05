Caterpillar to Showcase Technology, Autonomy and Sustainability at CES 2023

Caterpillar Inc. will showcase technology solutions that are helping its customers build a better, more sustainable world at CES 2023, one of the largest tech events in the world.

The exhibit highlights the impact Caterpillar and CAT technologies are making in the mining and construction industries, and the positive impact mining continues to make in the world.

"We help miners unearth materials found in everything from the smartphone displays to batteries for electric vehicles that are exhibited at CES," said Marc Cameron, senior vice president of Caterpillar's Resource Industries Sales, Services and Technology division.

The Caterpillar Exhibit Experience

The centerpiece of the exhibit will be an autonomous, 100-ton CAT 777 off-highway truck – more than twice the size of the vehicles in the nearby automotive displays.

These machines have operated in the most extreme environments without a driver on board for nearly a decade, with more than 560 trucks at 24 customer sites on three continents – all without a single lost time injury.

Interactive Autonomous Experiences : CAT Command technologies will be featured in real-time, using two remote operating stations connected to equipment hundreds of miles away. One station will remotely operate a CAT large dozer, while the second – a single universal station that can operate multiple types of CAT construction equipment – will be remotely connected to a CAT excavator. Caterpillar experts will be on hand to help attendees learn more about these technologies.

Truck Bed Experience: An opportunity to stand in the bed of a large mining truck and participate in augmented reality experiences.

An opportunity to stand in the bed of a large mining truck and participate in augmented reality experiences. Big Opportunities: A recruiting lounge with information on high-tech jobs that are available today and an opportunity to interview on the spot for a position at Caterpillar.

Beyond autonomous haulage, the company will showcase construction and mining safety, fleet management technologies, equipment health options, high-precision guidance technologies and material tracking solutions.

Attendees will also learn how Caterpillar is expanding autonomy to help lead the energy transition, having recently launched multiple initiatives with customers to develop battery electric machines.

Caterpillar: Making a Big Impact at CES