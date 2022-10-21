State of Missouri to Welcome Newest James Hardie Manufacturing Facility

The new facility will create nearly 240 new high-paying jobs in the region.

Industrial Media Staff
Oct 21, 2022
Missouri
Missouri Partnership

James Hardie, which specializes in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, plans to build its newest manufacturing facility in Crystal City, Missouri. The new facility will create nearly 240 new high-paying jobs in the region.

James Hardie has manufactured building materials for more than 100 years. The new facility will be built to keep up with the demand for Hardie fiber cement siding, soffit and trim products. James Hardie employs approximately 5,200 people across the world. This will be their first location in Missouri.

Crystal City and Jefferson County's strong workforce also helped the Missouri community land this project. Missouri One Start offers customized and flexible training programs, which the company plans to utilize as they fill nearly 240 jobs in the St. Louis region.

Missouri Partnership worked with the following organizations to attract James Hardie to Crystal City, including: The Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri One Start, Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Greater St. Louis, Inc., Economic Development Corporation of Jefferson County, Crystal City Council, Jefferson County Council, Jefferson County Port Authority, Thurman Law Firm, Jefferson College, Gilmore Bell, Goodwin Brothers Construction, Crystal City Sewage Commission, CBRE, Inc., Horner & Shifrin, Ameren and Union Pacific Railroad.

Latest in Operations
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
Sponsored
Unlock Your Factory's Capacity for Innovation
October 12, 2022
Food Bottling I Stock 1292989487
The Relentless Pressure on Food Manufacturers to Produce Quickly and Safely
October 20, 2022
Grinding
Leading Grinding Machine Manufacturer Adopts NUM’s Flexium+ CNC Technology
October 20, 2022
Woman Checking Quality Of Coffee 528181173 3000x2000 (1)
The Consequences of Quality Fails
October 19, 2022
Related Stories
Beamex
Operations
Beamex Donates $10,000 to Scholarship Fund
Mine
Operations
Australian Company Opens Cobalt Mine in Eastern Idaho
Breastcancer
Operations
Raymond West Hosts 9th Annual Pink Pallet Jack Project
How Engineers Can Gain a Competitive Advantage
Sponsored
How Engineers Can Gain a Competitive Advantage
More in Operations
How Engineers Can Gain a Competitive Advantage
Sponsored
How Engineers Can Gain a Competitive Advantage
Manufacturers can gain a clear competitive advantage when they deploy new digital technologies. But to make a true transformation, engineering must prioritize digital skills. Watch this new video podcast.
October 12, 2022
The prototype is 2D, but a 3D version of this material could have many uses.
Operations
New Material Can Create Adaptable, Strong Structures
Mechanical neural networks can learn and change its physical properties.
October 21, 2022
Mosa Meat Scaling 01
Operations
The World's Largest Cultivated Meat Plant
The company's workforce has grown to more than 160.
October 20, 2022
Food Bottling I Stock 1292989487
Operations
The Relentless Pressure on Food Manufacturers to Produce Quickly and Safely
If any one of the six stages of the food supply chain is compromised, it can put the entire thing at risk.
October 20, 2022
I Stock 1380403593
Laws & Regulations
2 Companies Split $320M to Make EV Batteries in La.
The investments will help lessen the auto industry's reliance on the overseas supply chain.
October 20, 2022
Janet Sanidad and her husband, Marc Sanidad, of Chantilly, Va., take a break to feed their dog while charging their Tesla, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Freeport, Maine.
Automotive
Tesla 3Q Profit More Than Doubles from a Year Ago to $3.29B
Musk said "Full Self Driving" will be ready to be used without humans behind the wheel next year.
October 20, 2022
I Stock 1131047994
Operations
How Additive Manufacturing Improves Sustainability Across the Supply Chain
3D printing can dramatically cut down on material consumption and logistics requirements.
October 20, 2022
Grinding
Operations
Leading Grinding Machine Manufacturer Adopts NUM’s Flexium+ CNC Technology
Palmary Machinery cites NUMgrind software as a key product differentiator.
October 20, 2022
Woman Checking Quality Of Coffee 528181173 3000x2000 (1)
Safety
The Consequences of Quality Fails
Inside three headline-grabbing quality assurance failures from the last 18 months, and the lessons learned.
October 19, 2022
Employees work in the battery assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Automotive
BMW Investing $1.7B in South Carolina as Automaker Shifts to EVs
The investment in the 7-million-square-foot vehicle factory would add an unspecified amount of jobs.
October 19, 2022
I Stock 1318903319
Operations
Cutting Tool Orders Rise 9% in August
Orders are up nearly 8% through the first eight months of the year.
October 19, 2022
I Stock 537617209
Operations
Edible QR Codes Embedded in Cookies
As the world attempts to cut back on packaging, the race is on to develop edible food tags.
October 19, 2022
20221019 En 4377702 1
Operations
Saab Receives Order for Sea Mine-Disposing Submarines
The Double Eagle SAROV systems are to be carried on the Polish Navy´s three new minehunter vessels.
October 19, 2022
Chris Petersen looks at a Berkshire hog in a pen on his farm on April 17, 2020, near Clear Lake, Iowa. COVID-19 has created problems for all meat producers, but pork farmers have been hit especially hard. The federal government announced Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure.
Operations
USDA Announces $1 Billion Debt Relief for Farmers
The money is the first round of payments designed to help insure the farmers stay in business or re-enter farming.
October 19, 2022
A site of cement maker Lafarge is pictured in Paris, Nov. 14, 2017.
Laws & Regulations
Lafarge Pleads Guilty, Will Pay $778M in Penalties
The Justice Department says it's the first time a company has pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
October 18, 2022