State of Missouri to Welcome Newest James Hardie Manufacturing Facility

James Hardie, which specializes in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, plans to build its newest manufacturing facility in Crystal City, Missouri. The new facility will create nearly 240 new high-paying jobs in the region.

James Hardie has manufactured building materials for more than 100 years. The new facility will be built to keep up with the demand for Hardie fiber cement siding, soffit and trim products. James Hardie employs approximately 5,200 people across the world. This will be their first location in Missouri.

Crystal City and Jefferson County's strong workforce also helped the Missouri community land this project. Missouri One Start offers customized and flexible training programs, which the company plans to utilize as they fill nearly 240 jobs in the St. Louis region.

Missouri Partnership worked with the following organizations to attract James Hardie to Crystal City, including: The Missouri Department of Economic Development, Missouri One Start, Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Greater St. Louis, Inc., Economic Development Corporation of Jefferson County, Crystal City Council, Jefferson County Council, Jefferson County Port Authority, Thurman Law Firm, Jefferson College, Gilmore Bell, Goodwin Brothers Construction, Crystal City Sewage Commission, CBRE, Inc., Horner & Shifrin, Ameren and Union Pacific Railroad.