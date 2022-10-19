The Consequences of Quality Fails

Inside three headline-grabbing quality assurance failures from the last 18 months, and the lessons learned.

Jordan Erskine
Oct 19, 2022
Woman Checking Quality Of Coffee 528181173 3000x2000 (1)

Consumers rely on manufacturers to produce items that are safe, uniform, and do work correctly. While quality assurance takes time and is viewed by some as a bottleneck, without QA, facilities will find themselves with a lot bigger problems.

Quality assurance is about so much more than just monitoring a line and rejecting bad samples. In a way, quality coordinators are an advocate for customers on the manufacturing floor. When quality assurance is done correctly, it helps producers not only make better products, but win the trust of their client base, setting themselves apart from the competition and growing their business over time. 

On the flip side, companies who pass over quality assurance, or even take shortcuts, wind up badly damaging their reputation, paying millions of dollars in fines, lawsuits or recalls, and losing future profits. Let’s look at three examples of quality assurance failures in the last couple of years, and see what lessons we can learn about how to take quality control seriously. 

Avanos Medical, July 2021

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a global medical supplies company based in the U.S. From 2013-2015, they manufactured medical gowns claiming to meet the highest level of protection from virus penetration.

In reality, Avanos had a quality problem on their line that meant the gowns were failing viral-penetration tests. The company knew about the issue and was working on making internal changes, but continued to sell the gowns branded as meeting those standards. 

It is not enough to have internal quality checks if nothing is done with that information. Avanos should have considered the end user - frontline healthcare workers dealing with highly contagious diseases and the vulnerable patients they treat. Sending out an inferior product was unethical and dangerous.

In the end, Avanos wound up paying more than $22 million to resolve the issue. Putting profits over safety resulted in neither. Pulling the gowns from the market or rebranding them to properly reflect their level of protection would have been not only a more responsible solution, but a better business plan.

Johnson & Johnson, July 2021

The summer of 2021 had many consumers panicking when Johnson & Johnson recalled a series of aerosol sunscreen products found to contain benzine, a known carcinogenic. 

In this case, the recall was voluntary, giving Johnson & Johnson a leg up in the public relations battle. However, because of the quality slip, the sunscreens in question were immediately branded in the news media as causing leukemia. The products were maligned by social media influencers and Johnson & Johnson settled several lawsuits, but not before one of its major distributors, Costco, was also dragged into the legal fray. 

Getting ahead of the problem through the proper recall channels was the right decision, but imagine an alternative outcome where Johnson & Johnson and their manufacturing partners had more rigorous quality assurance procedures in place. The company could have been spared millions of dollars in lost profits, and end users could have been spared so much anxiety, not to mention potential health complications down the line. 

Abbott, February 2022

One of the most recent quality assurance debacles affected the youngest of consumers, when baby formula made by Abbott was found to contain cronobacter sakazakii, which can cause a dangerous bacterial infection. The formula was manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan using faulty equipment, and did not meet industry standards of cleanliness. 

Two separate whistleblower reports were filed with OSHA in 2021, ultimately causing the plant to shut down earlier this year. The shut down contributed to a nationwide shortage of baby formula, and three infants are known to have died after consuming the contaminated formula. 

It is always unacceptable to put innocent lives in danger. The failure in quality will undoubtedly follow the company for a long time to come. 

While Abbott did eventually voluntarily recall the formula, there are many questions about the timeline of events. It appears that the first OSHA complaint was filed several months before the FDA completed an inspection, and that inspection was conducted four months before the product was finally recalled from shelves. 

Facilities should not rely exclusively on FDA oversight to signal when it is time to make changes. Industry standards and government regulations are important, but quality assurance has to transcend that. Internal standards in manufacturing are just as necessary as external rules. Consumers depend on it. 

No manufacturer is immune from quality issues. Compliance training, regular evaluations, confidential reporting channels and other quality assurance measures have to be seen as a protection, not a burden. While safety and profits are good motivating factors for higher standards, our ultimate goal as an industry should be to earn the trust of consumers through rigorous quality assurance. 

Latest in Safety
5 Considerations to Connect Your Manufacturing Facility
Sponsored
5 Considerations to Connect Your Manufacturing Facility
October 13, 2022
Wooster Sized
AlumoGrit Cast Aluminum Nosings Provide Long Lasting Anti-Slip Protection
October 10, 2022
I Stock 526150043
Lamb Weston Fined Over Groundwater Contamination
September 30, 2022
Dol
DOL Renews ‘Star Level’ Designation Of Huber Engineered Woods
September 30, 2022
Related Stories
The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck, Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill. On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, a federal judge dismissed FedEx from a lawsuit filed by relatives of five of the eight people who were fatally shot last year at an Indianapolis warehouse by a former employee of the shipping giant.
Safety
Judge Dismisses FedEx from Shooting Lawsuit
Police and personnel from the Home Guard stand guard outside the land plant of the Ormen Lange gas field after a person called in a bomb threat against the plant, in Aukra, Norway, Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Safety
Bomb Threat Leads to Evacuation of Norway Gas Plant
Emergency services work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, Ireland, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Safety
Death Toll Rises to 10 in Blast at Gas Station in Ireland
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
Sponsored
How to Protect Your Network From Ransomware
More in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
Cars wait at a red light during rush hour on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, April 22, 2021.
Automotive
11 More Crash Deaths Linked to Automated-Tech Vehicles
The data is part of an alarming pattern of incidents linked to the technology.
October 18, 2022
I Stock 628596406
Safety
Pallet Maker Fined Over Child Labor, Denied Overtime
The owner paid overtime in cash to try and skate rates required by law.
October 18, 2022
I Stock 1279528999
Safety
CPSC Breaks Down Top Halloween Injuries
Is it more dangerous to carve a pumpkin or put up decorations?
October 18, 2022
I Stock 1324653981
Recalls
Abbott Recalls Infant Formula
A small percentage of bottles have caps that may not have sealed completely.
October 17, 2022
Ep529tn
Safety
Luxury Automaker Unveils Bulletproof SUV
It can also shoot pepper spray and deploy blinding light.
October 17, 2022
Water flows in Coldwater Creek on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, behind a row of homes at Belcroft Drive and Old Halls Ferry Road in Missouri's St. Louis County.
Safety
Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School
The school sits in the flood plain of Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated by nuclear waste from weapons production during World War II.
October 17, 2022
Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, right, helps a coffin covered with a Turkish flag of one of the miners killed in a coal mine explosion, during his funeral in Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. An official says an explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey has trapped dozens of miners. At least 14 have come out alive. The cause of Friday's blast in the town of Amasra in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin was not immediately known.
Energy
Death Toll Rises to 41 in Turkey Coal Mine Explosion
There were 110 miners working several hundred meters below ground at the time of the explosion.
October 17, 2022
Robot
Safety
Robots Monitor Environmental Impact of Nord Stream Gas Leak
They will move around the sea and record water data continuously for the next 15 weeks.
October 14, 2022
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine speaks during a news conference in Washington, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Safety
DC Sues Chemical Manufacturer Over Pesticide Pollution
D.C. residents once used the Anacostia River for recreation and food, but years of pollution have made the river unusable.
October 14, 2022
Police and personnel from the Home Guard stand guard outside the land plant of the Ormen Lange gas field after a person called in a bomb threat against the plant, in Aukra, Norway, Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Safety
Bomb Threat Leads to Evacuation of Norway Gas Plant
The incident comes amid heightened security on key energy, internet and power infrastructures.
October 13, 2022
A U.S. Coast Guard boat and Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff's Office boat search the area near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before, killing 10 people.
Aerospace
FAA Issues Warning About Type of Seaplane That Crashed
The directive warned of potential cracks and corrosion in a part called the elevator.
October 10, 2022
The Honeywell VESDA VLI unit can differentiate smoke from other factors that could cause false alarms, and its high sensitivity chambers and cumulative sampling can deliver the earliest possible warning of fires even with high airflow conditions.
Safety
Egg Layer Facility Fires: Next Generation Smoke Detection System Protects Multi-Million Dollar Structures
Advanced technology detects smoke at the earliest possible stage.
October 10, 2022
Wooster Sized
Safety
AlumoGrit Cast Aluminum Nosings Provide Long Lasting Anti-Slip Protection
They are highly resistant to corrosive environments, making them ideal for facilities where harsh chemicals are often used.
October 10, 2022
Co owner of Building Resilient Solutions, Kerry Shackelford hooks up pine boards that are used to test flood resistance at his lab Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Suffolk , Va.
Safety
Historic Homes May Prove More Resilient Against Floods
An emerging movement in the U.S. aims to prove the resilience of older homes.
October 10, 2022