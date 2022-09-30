DOL Renews ‘Star Level’ Designation Of Huber Engineered Woods

Huber Engineered Woods maintained its U.S. Department of Labor "Star Level" designation for workplace safety and health achievements.

Huber Engineered Woods, which employs about 135 workers in Easton, Maine, manufactures oriented strand board for commercial and residential construction.

In 2019, OSHA first recognized Huber Engineered Woods as a “star” site, the highest level of recognition that the agency’s Voluntary Protection Programs offers. The facility earned its latest VPP star renewal after an April 2022 onsite evaluation by OSHA safety and health experts.

“The level of workplace safety and health for this Maine wood products manufacturing facility is commendable,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Galen Blanton in Boston. “Site leadership supports employee involvement in all aspects of a comprehensive safety and health management system and works to eliminate industry hazards such as fires, combustible dust and struck-by events.”

OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Programs recognize and promote effective worksite-based safety and health management systems. In the VPP, management, labor and OSHA establish cooperative relationships at workplaces that have implemented comprehensive safety and health management systems.

VPP approval is OSHA’s official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees who have created exemplary worksite safety and health management systems.