DOL Renews ‘Star Level’ Designation Of Huber Engineered Woods

The wood products manufacturing facility maintained its safety distinction.

Industrial Media Staff
Sep 30, 2022
Dol
iStock

Huber Engineered Woods maintained its U.S. Department of Labor "Star Level" designation for workplace safety and health achievements. 

Huber Engineered Woods, which employs about 135 workers in Easton, Maine, manufactures oriented strand board for commercial and residential construction.

In 2019, OSHA first recognized Huber Engineered Woods as a “star” site, the highest level of recognition that the agency’s Voluntary Protection Programs offers. The facility earned its latest VPP star renewal after an April 2022 onsite evaluation by OSHA safety and health experts.

“The level of workplace safety and health for this Maine wood products manufacturing facility is commendable,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Galen Blanton in Boston. “Site leadership supports employee involvement in all aspects of a comprehensive safety and health management system and works to eliminate industry hazards such as fires, combustible dust and struck-by events.”  

OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Programs recognize and promote effective worksite-based safety and health management systems. In the VPP, management, labor and OSHA establish cooperative relationships at workplaces that have implemented comprehensive safety and health management systems. 

VPP approval is OSHA’s official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees who have created exemplary worksite safety and health management systems. 

Latest in Safety
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
August 4, 2022
Safety
4 Steps to Prevent Injuries at Your Facility
September 23, 2022
A view of the Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar, Sept. 1, 2022.
Oil Leak from Ship Affects Fishing, Beach
September 22, 2022
I Stock 1314355369
FDA Warns Consumers Not to Cook Chicken with NyQuil
September 21, 2022
Related Stories
Fire2
Safety
Blaze at State Oil Giant PKN Orlen Plant in Poland Kills 2
Safety
Safety
Fargo Glass Company Earns ‘Star’ Level Designation
This undated family photo shows Hayden Jones Jr. The 23-year-old Navy officer was found dead at the wheel by Florida Highway Patrol troopers in July 2022, in Pensacola.
Safety
Family: Man Killed in Crash Never Got Air Bag Recall Notice
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Safety
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 147000063
Safety
Candy Maker Fined Over Amputation Hazards
It's the company's third fine in five years at the same factory.
September 28, 2022
I Stock 1138018738
Safety
E-cigarette Maker Juul Has Settled Its Lawsuit Over Targeting Teens
Here's why the company is paying $438.5 million to dozens of states.
September 28, 2022
Fire2
Safety
Blaze at State Oil Giant PKN Orlen Plant in Poland Kills 2
The blaze broke out in one of the furnaces.
September 28, 2022
This aerial photo taken from an airplane shows a reservoir near the old Piney Point phosphate mine on April 3, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla.
Safety
Florida Mining Pollution a Concern with Hurricane Ian
It's threatening more than 1 billion tons of slightly radioactive waste.
September 28, 2022
Safety
Safety
Fargo Glass Company Earns ‘Star’ Level Designation
For exemplary workplace safety and health programs.
September 27, 2022
This undated family photo shows Hayden Jones Jr. The 23-year-old Navy officer was found dead at the wheel by Florida Highway Patrol troopers in July 2022, in Pensacola.
Safety
Family: Man Killed in Crash Never Got Air Bag Recall Notice
The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
September 26, 2022
Safety
Safety
4 Steps to Prevent Injuries at Your Facility
In some cases, the cause of an accident isn’t apparent.
September 23, 2022
A SeaPod Eco prototype, the first of a futuristic line of homes built over water, is shown to the press in Linton Bay Marina, Panama, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Safety
Futuristic Oceanfront Home Goes Sideways
The home looks like a spaceship ... that tipped over.
September 23, 2022
A view of the Tuvalu-registered OS 35 cargo ship that collided with a liquid natural gas carrier in the bay of Gibraltar, Sept. 1, 2022.
Safety
Oil Leak from Ship Affects Fishing, Beach
The ship was basically broken in two and is resting on the seabed in shallow waters.
September 22, 2022
I Stock 1365271101
Safety
Crew Extinguishes Fire on Oil Tanker
The fire broke out on the 820-foot ship about 11 miles south of Finland.
September 22, 2022
An insurance industry group says they're being stolen at a rate nearly double the rest of the auto industry because they don't have computer chips in the keys.
Automotive
Thieves Key On Hack That Leaves Hyundai, Kia Cars Vulnerable
These cars are stolen at nearly twice the rate of the rest of the auto industry.
September 22, 2022
The Tesla company logo is seen on the hood of an unsold vehicle at a dealership, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up.
Automotive
Over 1M Teslas Recalled Because Windows Can Pinch Fingers
The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs.
September 22, 2022
3M offices, St. Paul, Minn.
Laws & Regulations
3M, Shoe Manufacturer Settle 'Forever Chemicals' Case
The chemicals were used in 3M's Scotchgard waterproofing product.
September 21, 2022
I Stock 1314355369
Safety
FDA Warns Consumers Not to Cook Chicken with NyQuil
Boiling a medication can change its properties and make it much more concentrated.
September 21, 2022