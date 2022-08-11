Gas Prices Dip Just Below $4 for the First Time in 5 Months

Associated Press
Aug 11, 2022
Gasoline prices are sliding back toward the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months — good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.
Gasoline prices are sliding back toward the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months — good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Gasoline prices dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months — good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.

AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.99 on Thursday.

Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the last month, according to the auto club.

The shopping app GasBuddy reported that the national average was already down to $3.98 on Wednesday.

Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes are giving consumers a bit of relief, although inflation is still close to a four-decade high.

Oil prices began rising in mid-2020 as economies recovered from the initial shock of the pandemic. They rose again when the U.S. and allies announced sanctions against Russian oil over Russia's war against Ukraine.

Recently, however, oil prices have dropped on concern about slowing economic growth around the world. U.S. benchmark crude oil has recently dipped close to $90 a barrel from over $120 a barrel in June.

High prices also may be causing U.S. motorists to drive less. Gasoline demand in early August was down 3.3% from the same week last year after tracking more closely to 2021 numbers earlier in the summer.

Prices at the pump are likely to be a major issue heading into the mid-term elections in November.

Republicans blame President Joe Biden for the high gasoline prices, seizing on his decisions to cancel a permit for a major pipeline and suspend new oil and gas leases on federal lands.

Biden said over the weekend that a family with two cars is saving $100 a month because prices have dropped from their peak in mid-June.

“That's breathing room,” he tweeted. “And we're not letting up any time soon.”

Biden has also sparred with oil companies, accusing them of not producing as much oil and gasoline as they could while posting huge profits. “Exxon made more money than God this year,” he said in June.

Exxon said it has increased oil production. The CEO of Chevron said Biden was trying to vilify his industry.

The nationwide average for gas hasn't been under $4 since early March. Prices topped out at $5.02 a gallon on June 14, according to AAA. They declined slowly the rest of June, then began dropping more rapidly.

Motorists in California and Hawaii are still paying above $5, and other states in the West are paying close to that. The cheapest gas is in Texas and several other states in the South and Midwest.

A year ago, the nationwide average price was around $3.20 a gallon.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
John Cotter is manufacturing a recycled plastic building material that can replace structural lumber.
USF Student Invents Lumber Alternative Using Recycled Plastic
August 5, 2022
Autoquip Sized
Autoquip Celebrates 75th Anniversary
August 2, 2022
Eastey Big Lake Mg 7082 V3(revised)
Eastey Relocates Production Operations
August 2, 2022
Related Stories
Peloton
Operations
Peloton Outsourcing Praise Comes With Warning
Danimer Scientific is one of the companies making a big bet on bioplastic with its expansion of a plant.
Operations
Billions Pour into Bioplastics as Markets Begin Ramping Up
Manufacturing
Operations
Boulevard of Broken Dreams: The Case Against Manufacturing in Asia
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 4, 2022
Sensors installed in a corn field.
Operations
Farmers Can Save Water with Wireless Tech, but There Are Challenges
Like transmitting data through mud.
August 11, 2022
Peloton
Operations
Peloton Outsourcing Praise Comes With Warning
A manufacturing CEO weighs in on the decision.
August 11, 2022
Unnamed
Operations
Coca-Cola Bottler Utilizes Fiber-Based Can Packaging
Graphic Packaging International installed the system at a New York bottling plant.
August 10, 2022
Monarchtractorflag
Operations
Hon Hai, Monarch Tractor Partner to Build AgTech Equipment at Foxconn Site
Next-generation agricultural equipment and battery packs will be built at the Foxconn Ohio facility.
August 9, 2022
A worker cuts the wood in the Chi Kee Sawmill & Timber in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Operations
Hong Kong's Last Sawmill Faces Closure
It has been processing timber in the city for 75 years.
August 8, 2022
Danimer Scientific is one of the companies making a big bet on bioplastic with its expansion of a plant.
Operations
Billions Pour into Bioplastics as Markets Begin Ramping Up
One company is making a big bet on bioplastic with a recent expansion of its plant.
August 9, 2022
Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., on May 5, 2019.
Operations
Buffett's Firm Reports $44B Loss
But its businesses thrive.
August 8, 2022
People walk by a SoftBank shop on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japanese technology company SoftBank Group sank into losses for the first fiscal quarter as the value of its investments declined amid global worries about inflation and interest rates.
Operations
Japan Tech Giant SoftBank Posts $23 Billion Quarterly Loss
Softbank’s intended sale of British semiconductor and software design company Arm to Nvidia failed earlier this year.
August 8, 2022
Picture Emerson To Sell Insinkerator Business To Whirlpool Corporation
Operations
Whirlpool Buys Garbage Disposal Maker InSinkErator for $3B
InSinkErator will maintain its headquarters in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.
August 8, 2022
Patches of land housing oil pumpjacks dot the landscape of the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Carbon Mapper, a partnership of university researchers and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, documented massive amounts of methane venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian, a 250-mile-wide bone-dry expanse along the Texas-New Mexico border that a billion years ago was the bottom of a shallow sea.
Operations
EPA Announces Flights to Look for Methane in Permian Basin
It's looking for "super emitters."
August 5, 2022
Manufacturing
Operations
Boulevard of Broken Dreams: The Case Against Manufacturing in Asia
Countries that had cost advantages over leading industrial economies have lost their edge.
August 5, 2022
I Stock 464631118
E-Commerce
Amazon to Acquire iRobot for $1.7B
Colin Angle will remain the robotics company's CEO.
August 5, 2022
John Cotter is manufacturing a recycled plastic building material that can replace structural lumber.
Operations
USF Student Invents Lumber Alternative Using Recycled Plastic
The material will be used to create fence posts that can last 30 to 50 years.
August 5, 2022
Hydrogen Station
Operations
Nikola Picks Locations for 3 California Hydrogen Dispensing Stations
California is a launch market for Nikola and these stations will support key customers.
August 4, 2022