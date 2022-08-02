Autoquip Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Autoquip Corporation (Guthrie, OK) is celebrating its 75th anniversary of providing innovative lifting solutions to the material handling industry. The company was originally founded in Chicago in 1947 to provide hydraulic material handling lifts for manufacturing applications. It relocated to its current home in Guthrie, Oklahoma in 1974, and has redefined the industry with an innovative array of lifting solutions and advanced control systems.

“The company has come a long way since its founding in 1947,” said Autoquip General Manager Chris Kuehni. “It was started in Chicago to provide basic hydraulic material handling lifts, and today we specialize in developing ‘best-in-class’ custom solutions for complex manufacturing and distribution applications.”

Today Autoquip is much more than a standard lift company. It designs premium custom solutions to incorporate state-of-the-art technologies to perform or combine multiple tasks of lifting, tilting, turning or transporting parts or materials. All controlled by advanced, custom programmable control systems that are reliable, easy to use, and monitor.

Autoquip is an established leader in the design and manufacture of custom hydraulic and mechanical lifting equipment for high-capacity applications, precision positioning, process automation, conveyance, high vertical travel multi-level transport, complex system integration and control technologies. It designs and builds material handling solutions for some of the largest companies in the U.S. including Amazon, Boeing, Pratt Whitney, FedEx, SpaceX, Blue Origin and CVS.