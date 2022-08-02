Autoquip Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Aug 2, 2022
Autoquip Sized

Autoquip Corporation (Guthrie, OK) is celebrating its 75th anniversary of providing innovative lifting solutions to the material handling industry. The company was originally founded in Chicago in 1947 to provide hydraulic material handling lifts for manufacturing applications. It relocated to its current home in Guthrie, Oklahoma in 1974, and has redefined the industry with an innovative array of lifting solutions and advanced control systems.

“The company has come a long way since its founding in 1947,” said Autoquip General Manager Chris Kuehni. “It was started in Chicago to provide basic hydraulic material handling lifts, and today we specialize in developing ‘best-in-class’ custom solutions for complex manufacturing and distribution applications.”

Today Autoquip is much more than a standard lift company. It designs premium custom solutions to incorporate state-of-the-art technologies to perform or combine multiple tasks of lifting, tilting, turning or transporting parts or materials. All controlled by advanced, custom programmable control systems that are reliable, easy to use, and monitor.

Autoquip is an established leader in the design and manufacture of custom hydraulic and mechanical lifting equipment for high-capacity applications, precision positioning, process automation, conveyance, high vertical travel multi-level transport, complex system integration and control technologies. It designs and builds material handling solutions for some of the largest companies in the U.S. including Amazon, Boeing, Pratt Whitney, FedEx, SpaceX, Blue Origin and CVS.


Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
July 12, 2022
Eastey Big Lake Mg 7082 V3(revised)
Eastey Relocates Production Operations
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 2 27 01 Pm
Designatronics Acquires Grobet USA Manufacturing Business
August 1, 2022
Ap22206792069212
Bitzero to Buy Old U.S. Missile Site for Data Center
July 26, 2022
Related Stories
Eastey Big Lake Mg 7082 V3(revised)
Operations
Eastey Relocates Production Operations
7 29 Fanuc America New West Campus
Operations
FANUC America Nearly Doubles Michigan Campus
Virtual Screen 4 0
Operations
What Comes After Just-in-Time Manufacturing?
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
July 12, 2022
Lean
Operations
How the Pandemic is Changing Continuous Improvement
As Six Sigma's popularity fades, Lean is becoming stronger than ever.
August 3, 2022
Artist's rendering of Ascend Elements' new Apex 1 facility to be located in Hopkinsville, Ky.
Operations
Ascend Elements to Build $1B EV Battery Plant in Kentucky
The facility will be home to the company's Hydro-to-Cathode direct precursor synthesis process technology.
August 2, 2022
Eastey Big Lake Mg 7082 V3(revised)
Operations
Eastey Relocates Production Operations
The building has over 42,000 square feet of production space and an expansive product demo area.
August 2, 2022
7 29 Fanuc America New West Campus
Operations
FANUC America Nearly Doubles Michigan Campus
To accommodate automation demand.
August 2, 2022
A Caterpillar machine works on the demolition of a building in downtown Pittsburgh, April 28, 2022.
Operations
Caterpillar Posts Strong Profit as it Raises Prices
Operating profit margin, however, was down slightly.
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 2 27 01 Pm
Operations
Designatronics Acquires Grobet USA Manufacturing Business
The facility produces industrial burs in carbide and high-speed steel.
August 1, 2022
Mm1140tn
Video
Mega Dairy Owned by Troubled Farmer in Deep Trouble
The owner is the man behind the $244 million "ghost cattle" scam.
July 29, 2022
I Stock 485943498
Operations
Embassy Says Docked Ship Hauling Stolen Grain
The vessel is reportedly carrying 5,000 tons of flour and 5,000 tons of barley.
July 29, 2022
Untitled
Operations
Boeing, Air Force Celebrate 50 Years of F-15 Innovation
More than 1,500 F-15s are in service worldwide.
July 29, 2022
Mb 191 Thumb
Operations
State's $800M Panasonic Deal Doesn't Require New Jobs
The deal has some troubling details.
July 28, 2022
Ap21230253063811
Operations
Nissan's Profits Plunge on COVID Lockdown, Chips Crunch
Soaring raw material costs also hurt profitability.
July 28, 2022
Ap22209356422427
Operations
Stellantis Earnings Rise as EV Sales Expand
The world’s fourth-largest automaker said sales of low-emission and battery electric vehicles have been increasing.
July 28, 2022
A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a car on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 15, 2018. Ford Motor Co.'s net income rose 19% in the second quarter of 2022 as the company pulled together enough computer chips to boost factory output and sales. The Dearborn, Mich., automaker said Wednesday, July 27, 2022, it made $667 million from April through June.
Operations
Ford Profit Up 19%
Still, changes are coming to the carmaker.
July 28, 2022
The logo of Airbus group is displayed in Toulouse, south of France, July 9, 2020. Airbus said net income plunged in the second quarter of 2022 and warned that supply chain challenges were leading it scale back production targets for its commercial aircraft.
Operations
Airbus Scales Back Production
The company's net income plunged.
July 28, 2022