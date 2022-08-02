Eastey Relocates Production Operations

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 2, 2022
Eastey Big Lake Mg 7082 V3(revised)
Eastey

Eastey, a manufacturer of shrink packaging equipment, automated case erectors, tapers and material handling solutions, announced it has relocated its manufacturing operation to a larger building in Big Lake, Minnesota.

The building will be the new home for Eastey sealer and tunnel production operation, including metal fabrication, welding, paint, assembly, product testing and more. The 50,000 square-foot building includes over 42,000 square feet of production space, an expansive product demo area, several offices and meeting space.

“The expanded space will help improve and streamline our production and manufacturing processes and help us deliver our products more efficiently,” said David Mylrea, president of Engage Technologies, the parent company of Eastey. “We continue to experience growth and demand for Eastey products. The relocation enables us to support our customers’ need for high-quality products at a fair price. It also provides our employees the benefits of a safe, world-class working environment.”

eastey.com

Latest in Operations
Eastey Big Lake Mg 7082 V3(revised)
Eastey Relocates Production Operations
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 2 27 01 Pm
Designatronics Acquires Grobet USA Manufacturing Business
August 1, 2022
Ap22206792069212
Bitzero to Buy Old U.S. Missile Site for Data Center
July 26, 2022
Homes in suburban Salt Lake City are shown, April 13, 2019. According to a new study released Monday, July 25, 2022, by the U.S. Census Bureau, by age 26 more than two-thirds of millennials lived in the same general area where they grew up, 80% had moved less than 100 miles away and 90% resided less than 500 miles away.
Millennials Don't Stray Far from Where They Grew Up
July 25, 2022
Related Stories
7 29 Fanuc America New West Campus
Operations
FANUC America Nearly Doubles Michigan Campus
Virtual Screen 4 0
Operations
What Comes After Just-in-Time Manufacturing?
Expansion
Operations
Bercen Announces $17.5M Expansion of Denham Springs Plant
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
June 13, 2022
7 29 Fanuc America New West Campus
Operations
FANUC America Nearly Doubles Michigan Campus
To accommodate automation demand.
August 2, 2022
A Caterpillar machine works on the demolition of a building in downtown Pittsburgh, April 28, 2022.
Operations
Caterpillar Posts Strong Profit as it Raises Prices
Operating profit margin, however, was down slightly.
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 2 27 01 Pm
Operations
Designatronics Acquires Grobet USA Manufacturing Business
The facility produces industrial burs in carbide and high-speed steel.
August 1, 2022
Mm1140tn
Video
Mega Dairy Owned by Troubled Farmer in Deep Trouble
The owner is the man behind the $244 million "ghost cattle" scam.
July 29, 2022
I Stock 485943498
Operations
Embassy Says Docked Ship Hauling Stolen Grain
The vessel is reportedly carrying 5,000 tons of flour and 5,000 tons of barley.
July 29, 2022
Untitled
Operations
Boeing, Air Force Celebrate 50 Years of F-15 Innovation
More than 1,500 F-15s are in service worldwide.
July 29, 2022
Mb 191 Thumb
Operations
State's $800M Panasonic Deal Doesn't Require New Jobs
The deal has some troubling details.
July 28, 2022
Ap21230253063811
Operations
Nissan's Profits Plunge on COVID Lockdown, Chips Crunch
Soaring raw material costs also hurt profitability.
July 28, 2022
Ap22209356422427
Operations
Stellantis Earnings Rise as EV Sales Expand
The world’s fourth-largest automaker said sales of low-emission and battery electric vehicles have been increasing.
July 28, 2022
A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a car on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 15, 2018. Ford Motor Co.'s net income rose 19% in the second quarter of 2022 as the company pulled together enough computer chips to boost factory output and sales. The Dearborn, Mich., automaker said Wednesday, July 27, 2022, it made $667 million from April through June.
Operations
Ford Profit Up 19%
Still, changes are coming to the carmaker.
July 28, 2022
The logo of Airbus group is displayed in Toulouse, south of France, July 9, 2020. Airbus said net income plunged in the second quarter of 2022 and warned that supply chain challenges were leading it scale back production targets for its commercial aircraft.
Operations
Airbus Scales Back Production
The company's net income plunged.
July 28, 2022
Screenshot 2022 07 28 8 40 17 Am
Operations
3M Beats Expectations for Q2
The conglomerate reported $8.7 billion in revenue.
July 28, 2022
Mb 190 Thumb
Video
Samsung Could Build 11 Chip Plants in Texas
The investment could eclipse $190 billion.
July 27, 2022
President Joe Biden, on screen at center, participates in a meeting with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, fourth from right, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The meeting comes as the Biden administration is seeking the cooperation of Asian allies such as South Korea to reinforce supply chains for critical components such as semiconductors.
Operations
Korean Firm's $22B Investment Will Create Tens of Thousands of U.S. Jobs
It will also ease global supply chain snarls.
July 27, 2022