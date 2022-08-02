Eastey Relocates Production Operations

Eastey, a manufacturer of shrink packaging equipment, automated case erectors, tapers and material handling solutions, announced it has relocated its manufacturing operation to a larger building in Big Lake, Minnesota.

The building will be the new home for Eastey sealer and tunnel production operation, including metal fabrication, welding, paint, assembly, product testing and more. The 50,000 square-foot building includes over 42,000 square feet of production space, an expansive product demo area, several offices and meeting space.

“The expanded space will help improve and streamline our production and manufacturing processes and help us deliver our products more efficiently,” said David Mylrea, president of Engage Technologies, the parent company of Eastey. “We continue to experience growth and demand for Eastey products. The relocation enables us to support our customers’ need for high-quality products at a fair price. It also provides our employees the benefits of a safe, world-class working environment.”

