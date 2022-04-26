Southern States Chemical Announces Acquisition of Manufacturing Plant in Augusta, Ga.

It will bring new jobs and investment to the region.

Apr 26th, 2022
Southern States Chemical
Sulphuric
iStock

Southern States Chemical announced the acquisition of an idled sulphuric acid plant in Augusta, Ga. from Chemtrade Logistics. The industrial plant, which is located will be renovated and reopen as a Southern States Chemical domestic production facility, bringing 30 new jobs and significant investment to the region.

“In order to provide better security of supply, we decided to open a plant in Augusta, which is strategically located near many of our existing customers,” said Key Compton, the president of Southern States Chemical. “In addition, this site offers an inland production location that will continue to operate in the event of weather disruptions at our coastal production sites.” 

Southern States Chemical maintains safety and operational records at three plant locations in Savannah, Ga. and Wilmington, N.C. The company has earned the elite CSX Chemical Safety Excellence Award for five consecutive years and has a strong commitment to sustainability.

The Southern States Chemical purchase will provide opportunities for other industrial companies to bring back high-wage jobs to the Augusta area. In addition, the company’s basic building block chemical plant will create excess steam, which can help future co-located industries reduce carbon emissions.

 


