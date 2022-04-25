Amazon's Helix-Shaped HQ Tower Approved

Amazon announced the plans in 2021 for the eye-catching, 350-foot tower it hopes will connect people to nature.

Apr 25th, 2022
Matthew Barakat
This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters redevelopment to be built in Arlington, Va. The Arlington county Board gave approval Saturday, April 23, 2022 to Amazon's plans to build a unique, helix-shaped tower as the centerpiece of its emerging second headquarters in northern Virginia.
This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters redevelopment to be built in Arlington, Va. The Arlington county Board gave approval Saturday, April 23, 2022 to Amazon's plans to build a unique, helix-shaped tower as the centerpiece of its emerging second headquarters in northern Virginia.
NBBJ/Amazon via AP

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Arlington County Board gave unanimous approval Saturday to Amazon's plans to build a unique, helix-shaped tower as the centerpiece of its emerging second headquarters in northern Virginia.

Amazon announced the plans in February 2021 for the eye-catching, 350-foot tower to anchor the second phase of its redevelopment plans. The new office towers will support a second headquarters for Amazon that is expected to welcome more than 25,000 workers when it's complete.

The helix is one of several office towers granted approval, but the helix stands out. The spiral design features a walkable ramp wrapping around the building with trees and greenery planted to resemble a mountain hike.

Amazon has said the building is designed to help people connect to nature, and the outdoor mountain climb will be open to the public on weekends.

Since then, the plans have gone through the famously thorough review process of Arlington County, including numerous public hearings. Earlier this month, the county planning commission voted 9-0 to support the project.

On Saturday, the County Board voted 5-0 to approve the plans. They also include park space and will accommodate a community high school, along with ground level retail.

Amazon has said it hopes to complete the project in 2025.

Because skyscrapers are banned in the District of Columbia, and the Amazon buildings will be among the tallest in Arlington County, from some vantage points the helix will dominate the region’s skyline like no building other than the Washington Monument.

More in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
USS Zumwalt
U.S. Navy Contracts with Raytheon for 3 Zumwalt Destroyers
It totals $1.68 billion across five years with options, if exercised.
Apr 21st, 2022
The first THAAD Battery was activated in May 2008.
U.S. Orders 8th THAAD Battery from Lockheed Martin for $74M
The first THAAD Battery was activated in May 2008.
Apr 21st, 2022
In July 2021, the U.S. Army also selected Oshkosh Defense to participate in the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) Concept Design Phase.
Oshkosh, Army Partner on New Weapon Systems
The project will leverage the company's 30 mm turret.
Apr 20th, 2022
Hourglass On A Blurred Trendy Blue Background, Time And Glass 1192893429 5000x2400
When and Why to Conduct Time Studies
The plant floor analysis of production processes is designed to enhance efficiency by identifying where time is wasted.
Apr 19th, 2022
Working principle and device structure of the new color sensor design by Georgia State researchers.
Researchers Take Step Toward Developing ‘Electric Eye’
This biomimetic “electric eye” advances color recognition, the most critical vision function.
Apr 19th, 2022
A refinery is illuminated in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday evening, April 5, 2022. European governments were poised to ban on Russian coal imports despite the near-certainty of higher utility bills and inflation. But the limited energy sanction only underlined inability to agree on a much more sweeping ban on oil and gas that would hit Russia much harder but risk inflation and recession at home.
German Bosses, Unions Oppose Russian Gas Boycott
Such a move could lead to factory shutdowns and the loss of jobs in the bloc's largest economy.
Apr 18th, 2022
The Layered Laser Defense weapon shoots down a drone during a February demonstration at the U.S. Army’s High Energy Laser Systems Test Facility at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The ONR-sponsored demonstration marked the first time the U.S. Navy used an all-electric, high-energy laser weapon to defeat a target representing a subsonic cruise missile in flight.
Navy Shoots Down Drone During Laser Weapon Test
Known as the Layered Laser Defense (LLD), the weapon was designed and built by Lockheed Martin.
Apr 15th, 2022
A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is seen in Silver Spring, Md., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, federal health advisers narrowly ruled against an experimental drug for the debilitating illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, a potential setback for patient groups who lobbied for the medication’s approval. A majority of advisers to the FDA voted 6-4 that a single study from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals failed to establish the drug's effectiveness in treating the deadly neurodegenerative disease known also as ALS, for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
FDA Authorizes 1st COVID-19 Breathalyzer
The FDA said the device was 91.2% accurate at identifying positive test samples and 99.3% accurate at identifying negative test samples.
Apr 15th, 2022
Fastenal Branch Adsf 61aa8a1be4f0e 61ae1efc5201c
Fastenal Beats Estimates, Posts Sizable Gains in All Categories
The company is offsetting higher employee costs with volume and price increases.
Apr 13th, 2022
Dr. Kennedy Doro, assistant professor in The University of Toledo Department of Environmental Sciences, led a study that confirms potential of geoelectrical methods in the search for hidden graves.
Geoelectrical Methods Could Help in Search for Hidden Graves
The study found that resistivity increases immediately after burial and decreases as time goes by.
Apr 12th, 2022
People walk into a Kmart in Avenel, N.J., Monday, April 4, 2022. When the New Jersey store closes its doors on April 16, it will leave only three remaining U.S. locations for the former retail powerhouse. It's a far cry from the chain's heyday in the 1980s and ‘90s when it had more than 2,000 stores and sold product lines endorsed by Martha Stewart and former “Charlie's Angel” Jaclyn Smith.
Kmart Nears Extinction
Following closure, only three remain.
Apr 11th, 2022