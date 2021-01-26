What Is Custom CNC Machining & When Do You Need It?

Custom CNC machining entails creating parts that do not exist anywhere else. It can take any form of CNC machining including CNC turning, CNC milling, and EDM among others, that a company may have the capacity to provide. A custom part may be as simple as a gear. But, you may need the gear in particular nonstandard size, material, or is a new invention that suppliers don’t have yet, calling for tailored production of the part.

Which Industries Require Custom CNC Machining?

Almost all industries require tailored CNC machining. If a company is searching for accurate CNC parts that sometimes are complex to produce using traditional methods, CNC machining comes in handy. Some of the industries that require custom CNC machining include:

Aerospace and Defense – items produced for this industry include flight safety items and other equipment needed for a specific aircraft

– items produced for this industry include flight safety items and other equipment needed for a specific aircraft Agriculture - some of the things tailored for this industry include farm vehicles and farming tools

- some of the things tailored for this industry include farm vehicles and farming tools Automotive - motorcycle parts, metal parts, and all accessories needed for any automobile

- motorcycle parts, metal parts, and all accessories needed for any automobile Construction - here, you might need heavy construction equipment that doesn’t exist anywhere especially if your construction is taking a unique design

- here, you might need heavy construction equipment that doesn’t exist anywhere especially if your construction is taking a unique design Firearms - any part big or small that is needed for ballistic devices

- any part big or small that is needed for ballistic devices Electronics – including the production of semiconductors parts, enclosing cases, and others

WayKen



Why You Should Choose Custom Machining

Unlike manual work, CNC machines can work continuously without plunging quality. Besides flexibility, safety and absence of the need to take a break from working, here are other advantages of choosing this manufacturing process.

1. High Precision and High-Quality Parts

CNC machining allows the production of demanding applications. Even with small diameters and unique features on a part, the high precision ability of CNC production ensures you get precisely what you need. Moreover, the production machine consistently allows the production of similar parts over and over until the last piece you order.

2. Timely Production

CNC machining involves removing blocks of raw materials until you achieve the desired shape. A computer controls the production machine ensuring the speed is maintained at a set limit. Considering the machine is adjusted to follow specific procedures, it is hard to encounter an error that might lead to repeating the process. Moreover, a company providing CNC machining consists of profound CNC engineers with experience in producing various parts, translating to a quick turnaround.

3. Affordability

When a product is uniquely designed, it is hard to find it in multiple stores. If you find it in any store, then it is expensive. By choosing custom machining, you eliminate the possibility of spending more than you should and still get a high quality product.

Types of Custom CNC Machining

Custom CNC machining can be achieved through various processes depending on what a client needs. A manufacturer can choose one type of machine over another depending on the size, accuracy, and material needed for the production. Here are some types of custom machining we do.

Manual Lathes

This process involves turning whereby the part been created is spun while a cutting tool is curving the part. This type of custom machining is common when creating round parts.

5-Axis CNC Machining Centers

As you have seen above, CNC machines are capable of producing precise parts. However, for a company to remain competitive, it invests in the highest-end equipment and technology to produce ultra-high precision items. CNC machining centers is a type of machining needed when a client is looking for advanced, consistent, and efficient parts. This 5-axis machine moves in five different directions to create high-level accurate parts.

Prototype Plastic Machining

While 3D printing is the common form of acquiring plastic parts, it might not apply when you need non-printable parts. Prototype plastic machining involves designing accurate concepts and producing precise parts from raw plastic material while considering factors such as pre-heat and tool paths. This type of machining is ideal when creating small parts that can’t be achieved when using any other method of production. For example, an optical part with a small radius of 0.05mm is only achievable through prototype plastic machining.

Metal Machining

Metal machining refers to the accuracy of producing a part as per the client’s design. The end product should meet a customer’s requirements. Several factors including room temperature play part in ensuring the metal part is produced as the client wants.

Materials Available for Custom machining

When you choose custom machining, you get high quality products whether you want the items in a rare material or otherwise. There shouldn’t be any limitation subjected to the quality of custom parts that your industry needs. Below are several materials we assure you to produce in high quality whether you need one item or many, at an affordable price.

Aluminum - examples of aluminum we have include 5052, 2024, 7075, and even aluminum alloys

Steel - Toughmet, 15-5, A2, carbon steel, and more

Copper

Brass

Plastic such as PVC, Acetal, ABS, and more

Why You Should Choose Us

WayKen



Are you wondering how you can benefit from our custom machining? Find the benefits of choosing a world-class CNC machining company, like WayKen.

1. Guaranteed Quality

Our company is ISO certified and has experienced engineers who ensure quality work. We also use high-end raw materials that translate to the quality end product.

2. Instant Quoting

It all starts with you designing your desired part using 2D or 3D CAD. Once you do, upload the file on our order form. Within a few hours, we’ll have looked at the file and list out the price depending on what is required for the production to come through.

3. Material Certification

Because we work with high-quality materials, we certify the end product, giving you traceable information about the characteristic of the materials used to create your item.

4. Dimensional Report

Our company provides details regarding every dimension of the parts we produce to ensure that the part created is as the measurements and design you give. With the dimensional report, you’re sure which part fits where, as you install it.

Custom CNC machining is a necessary manufacturing process. The parts produced through this process play part in ensuring your entire machine works efficiently thanks to the precise production of various parts. Reach us today for more information on this, or to order.

About WayKen

WayKen is an ISO 9001:2005 certified CNC machining and rapid prototyping company, built on the philosophy of innovation and services. WayKen is dedicated to offering top-notch rapid prototyping and low volume manufacturing service, including: CNC machining, Rapid tooling, Vacuum casting, Aluminum machining and so on. If you want to know more us, please visit our website: https://www.waykenrm.com/ or https://autoprotoway.com/



