Sony Warns Production, Sales At Risk

The virus spreading through China could deflate its forecast, the company says.

Yuri Kageyama
Feb 4th, 2020
Sony Playstation Ap
iStock

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. warned Tuesday that forecasts and results were at risk because of the new virus in China, as it reported a drop in fiscal third quarter on stumbling video game, networking and film businesses.

Tokyo-based Sony, which makes PlayStation video-game consoles, Bravia TVs and Spider-Man films, said the impact of the virus was unclear, but production and sales of its image sensor division were at risk. The company promised to release any new forecasts as soon as possible.

The new coronavirus has caused more than 400 deaths in China, and confirmed cases have climbed to more than 20,000, mostly in China, since the outbreak started late last year.

Sony reported an October- December profit of 229.5 billion yen ($2.1 billion), down from 429 billion yen a year earlier. Quarterly sales rose 3% to 2.46 trillion yen ($22.6 billion). Both quarterly profit and sales were better than the FactSet forecasts.

Sony raised its profit forecast for the year through March 2020 to 590 billion yen ($5.4 billion), up from an earlier projection of 540 billion yen ($5 billion) profit.

That still trails the 916 billion yen Sony earned in the fiscal year that ended in March 2019.

Sales and profit from Sony's PlayStation 4 business have been faltering. The PlayStation 5 is set to go on sale later this year. An announcement of an upgrade for a machine that's been on sale several years tends to dampen sales of the current model.

Sony's image sensors, used in a wide variety of smartphones and digital cameras, continued to be in demand, while sales of its electronics products including smartphones and TVs declined, the company said.

An unfavorable exchange rate also hurt earnings, it said.

Revenue from movies fell on-year partly because of the strong performance the previous year of “Venom,” a film about the Marvel comics superhero, according to Sony.

Higher sales from TV shows, including licensing revenue from the series “The Crown,” were offset by higher expenses.

Sony's music operations benefited from publishing sales from the acquisition of EMI as well as streaming revenue.

More in Operations
Da123212323
Farm Owner Accused of $60M Fraud
The long-running fraud scheme reportedly preyed on hundreds of Amish and Mennonite investors.
Jan 31st, 2020
In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, Ginni Rometty, President and CEO of IBM, attends a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Ginni Rometty is stepping down after nearly 40 years with the computing giant and eight years at its helm. The company said Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 that Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO starting April 6 .
IBM's First Female CEO to Exit
Fewer than six percent of S&P 500 companies are currently run by women.
Jan 31st, 2020
F 35 Ap
Poland Spends $4.6B on F-35s
But some opposition politicians criticize the contract's cost as too high .
Jan 31st, 2020
This undated image provided by Michelob ULTRA shows Kerri Walsh Jennings, left, and Brooke Sweat in a scene from the company&apos;s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot.
Super Bowl Ads Reflect Demand for Low Carbs, Fizz
This year's Super Bowl ads include several ads from beer brands that stress low calories and carbs.
Jan 30th, 2020
Toothpaste
Colgate Unveils Recyclable Tube
And it took five years to develop it.
Jan 30th, 2020
In this Jan. 17, 2019 file photo, Frederic Lissalde, President and CEO, of BorgWarner speaks at the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit. The auto parts supplier BorgWarner is acquiring Delphi Technologies in an all-stock deal, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Lissalde will lead the combined company, which will be based at BorgWarner&apos;s headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich.
BorgWarner to Acquire Delphi
Shares of Delphi Technologies soared 60% on the news.
Jan 28th, 2020
Cargill Diamond V Expansion Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Cargill Completes $29M Plant Expansion
Cargill's Diamond V has expanded its Cedar Rapids manufacturing plant to complete all production and packaging of its natural immune support products in one facility.
Jan 27th, 2020
Opengraph Fb
Milwaukee Tool Announces New WI Plant
The news comes roughly five weeks after the company announced major expansion plans for its Brookfield, WI headquarters.
Jan 24th, 2020
Maintenance Software
Pivoting Away from Reactive Maintenance
Advances in technology are making the transition from reactive to predictive maintenance strategies easier to attain.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Xerox Ap
Xerox Targets HP Board
Xerox has been targeting HP for takeover, despite the latter company saying it's been significantly undervalued.
Jan 23rd, 2020
The maiden flight of the first CMV-22B Osprey took place in Amarillo, Texas. Test pilots verified product requirements and airworthiness for the U.S. Navy.
Osprey First Flight a Success
The U.S. Navy will use the craft for transporting personnel, supplies and high-priority cargo from shore bases to aircraft carriers at sea.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Pferd
Flap Discs
The new flap disc maintains consistent performance throughout its life, yielding maximum economic efficiency for the user.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Jo Trizila, top right, President and CEO of Trizcom Public Relations, conducts a meeting with her staff Ann Littmann, right, Noel Hampton, bottom left, and Hayley Swinton at their office in Dallas on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The recent flu outbreak can really impact small businesses with small staffs and hurt a company&apos;s productivity. Some owners, like Trizila, are trying to mitigate the damage so the flu will not become a nightmare when they&apos;re trying to get clients&apos; work done.
Businesses' Defense Against Flu
Don't let your small business be overwhelmed by flu-based employee absences.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Engineer Programing Development Automation Industry Robotic In Laboratory Of Smart Factory, Industry 4 0 Concept 822210960 3869x2580
7 Tips for Managing Generational Shift
A commitment to changing paradigms and embracing Industry 4.0 technologies is key.
Jan 22nd, 2020