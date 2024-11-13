More Manufacturing Companies Are Selling Back to Employees, Here's Why

It may be a compelling and beneficial option for your company.

Mike Peterson
Nov 13, 2024
I Stock 506008558
iStock/Melpomenem

An increasing number of manufacturing companies seem to have explored and implemented Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs)—and for good reason.

Whether you're exploring an ESOP for your manufacturing business or you've never heard of one, this article will explain its key benefits to manufacturers and why it may be a compelling and beneficial option for your company.

What is an ESOP?

An ESOP is essentially an opportunity for a business to share ownership with employees. It's implemented as a benefit plan for employees, but it's also a type of ownership transition that can mitigate the downsides of private equity sales or competitor acquisitions.

Essentially, an ESOP grants company stocks to employees. These shares are often given based on how long they work for said company. That may be an obvious boon for company employees, but it also comes with many benefits for employers.

As mentioned, ESOPs often help motivate employees, increase retention, and improve productivity. But, for business owners and employers, they can have even more incredible benefits. This is especially true because manufacturing companies thrive on continuity, efficiency, and employee stability.

Benefits of an ESOP for employers

Implementing an ESOP can boost your company's finances, increase efficiency and productivity, and lessen your tax burden. These benefits become even more critical in an intricate and complex industry like manufacturing. Here are just a few key benefits of an ESOP for a manufacturer.

  • Increases Operational Efficiency: An ESOP can help incentivize your workforce by linking your company's success to your employees' success. ESOPs generally lead to improvements in productivity and expense control, both of which are key to a manufacturing company.
  • Boosts Long-Term Employee Retention: Manufacturing companies generally have long-tenured employees. An ESOP is especially beneficial to manufacturers because ESOP shares are accumulated over time. This reduces turnover by incentivizing your employees to stay at your company longer.
  • Increases Capital Investment Opportunities: Because ESOPs have significant tax and other financial advantages, they can help boost your company's access to liquid capital. For a manufacturing firm, this can help you invest in technological upgrades, updated equipment, and other operational aspects of your business.
  • Improves Cultural Continuity: ESOPs can also help a manufacturing company maintain its culture during times of transition, such as a sale. This ability to have a smooth transition allows your company culture to remain intact, boosting morale and helping you avoid the layoffs or cut hours associated with private equity sales or buyouts.
  • Encourages Strategic Employee Engagement: Because ESOPs allow your employees to have a direct stake in your company, they can encourage them to make decisions that align with your overall strategic goals. ESOPs generally foster a workforce that takes initiative and is more proactive overall about business growth.

How to Implement an ESOP in Your Business

Between the tax reductions and the employee benefits, implementing an ESOP in your manufacturing business may seem like a no-brainer. However, before you begin, you must take steps to maximize your ESOP.

For example, some introductory you can implement include:

  • Review your finances: Whether or not an ESOP is successful depends largely on your company's finances. Before implementing an ESOP, you should review your financial health and focus on sustainable business growth.
  • Educating employees: It's crucial that employees feel heard when implementing an ESOP. If they understand how it works and how it can benefit them, they'll better be able to understand the value of their shares — and why contributing to the company's success boosts their own.
  • Plan for the long-term: ESOPs are a long-term investment for both employers and employees. As such, it's crucial to begin thinking ahead when it comes time to implement an ESOP in your own manufacturing business.

At this point, you likely have questions about ESOPs. That's where a quality ESOP advisory company comes into play. These types of firms can help answer any questions, review your company's finances, and help you implement an ESOP.

ESOPS are increasingly becoming an attractive alternative to private equity sales and competitor buyouts.

