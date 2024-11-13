5 Reasons Manufacturing CEOs Are Outsourcing Their Entire Accounting Department

Along with obvious benefits like cost reductions, there are some lesser-known boons to outsourcing your company’s accounting functions.

Mike Peterson
Nov 13, 2024
I Stock 1805460468
iStock/David Gyung

The manufacturing industry is complex and constantly fluctuating. Between managing supply chains and predicting market shifts, a manufacturing CEO already has many different responsibilities on which to focus.

That’s why, according to Business Research Insights, more than 40% of manufacturing companies now choose to outsource their accounting departments.

There are several reasons why a manufacturer would want to switch to outsourced accounting. Along with obvious benefits like cost reductions, there are some lesser-known boons to outsourcing your company’s accounting functions. Here are just a few key benefits.

Tgg

1. Financial Management is Crucial

If you’re a manufacturing CEO, there’s no doubt that you’re aware of the intricacies of the industry. Manufacturing is a fast-paced industry, and careful financial management is crucial for a company to succeed.

Because of that, highly skilled accountants can be the difference between success and failure in the manufacturing industry, while an in-house accounting team can hit this mark, the cost of internal salaries, benefits, and training can certainly add up—and that’s not even mentioning the hiring process for highly specialized financial roles.

2. Access to Specialized Expertise

Like manufacturing firms, accounting companies are highly specialized entities staffed with experts in their field. Outsourced accounting allows any type of company to tap into a pool of highly qualified finance professionals with a wealth of experience managing unique clients.

Because of this specialization, you can expect your accounting company to keep ahead of regulatory compliance, tax optimization, and expert insights into managing your business’s costs. This offers your manufacturing company a good deal of flexibility since your accounting firm can help adapt your company’s finances on the fly.

3. Frees Up Internal Resources

As mentioned earlier, highly skilled accounting professionals are expensive to hire and retain. For a manufacturing company, these costs could instead be used as funding for production, supply chain management, and quality control.

By outsourcing your company’s accounting functions, you’re freeing up valuable time, bandwidth, and internal resources, which you can then put into innovation and production. After all, your company was built on manufacturing — so it’s best to lean into your expertise.

4. Reduces Risk of Internal Errors 

The intricacies and complexity of the manufacturing industry mean that errors are common — and they can certainly add up. This is especially true if you’re relying on a small and in-house financial team. Even the ideal accounting department can make mistakes, but a highly specialized firm is much less likely to put your company at risk.

Outsourced accounting companies follow extremely strict protocols and regulations. They also have access to highly advanced software that helps to ensure the total accuracy of your books. All of this is to say that your outsourced accounting firm will help reduce financial risk overall.

5. Ensures Timely and Accurate Reporting

Getting accurate and high-quality data in a timely manner is crucial to making strategic financial and business decisions, especially in manufacturing. However, small teams often have a much harder time meeting tight deadlines — especially if they’re burdened with other routine tasks in your company.

As mentioned, outsourced accounting firms are highly specialized operations, and they almost always have highly specialized reporting processes. Between advanced software and a full team to review and audit data, an outsourced accounting firm is much more likely to provide you with the financial reporting that you need to make better decisions.

Outsourced accounting may be the future of manufacturing finance.

If you want an accounting department that mitigates risk, delivers accurate reports in a timely manner, and can help update your financials on a dime based on changing outside factors, you probably want an outsourced accounting firm.

Between the benefits explored above and the potential cost-savings, switching to outsourced accounting — and especially accounting provided by a top firm like TGG-Accounting.comis often a no-brainer for many companies.

Whether your company wants to invest in innovation, maintain current growth, or simply get off the ground, an outside accounting company can be a powerful partner in your firm’s success.

Latest in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
November 11, 2024
To maximize revenue and reduce costs, industrial gas distributors should consider outsourcing cylinder acquisition and recertification to third-party suppliers.
Industrial Gas Distribution: Outsourcing Cylinder Acquisition and Recertification
November 13, 2024
I Stock 506008558
More Manufacturing Companies Are Selling Back to Employees, Here's Why
November 13, 2024
I Stock 1805460468
5 Reasons Manufacturing CEOs Are Outsourcing Their Entire Accounting Department
November 13, 2024
Related Stories
Chip
Operations
Powerex to Invest $14M for Semiconductor Operations Expansion in Pittsburgh
I Stock 506008558
Operations
More Manufacturing Companies Are Selling Back to Employees, Here's Why
Capitol
Operations
NAM Launches Seven-Figure Ad Campaign Urging PBM Reforms in Lame Duck
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
November 11, 2024
To maximize revenue and reduce costs, industrial gas distributors should consider outsourcing cylinder acquisition and recertification to third-party suppliers.
Operations
Industrial Gas Distribution: Outsourcing Cylinder Acquisition and Recertification
Increase profitability by streamlining the acquisition, recertification and repair of gas cylinders.
November 13, 2024
I Stock 506008558
Operations
More Manufacturing Companies Are Selling Back to Employees, Here's Why
It may be a compelling and beneficial option for your company.
November 13, 2024
Is Your Manufacturing Risk Assessment Thorough Enough
Safety
Is Your Manufacturing Risk Assessment Thorough Enough?
A look at manufacturing risk assessment best practices.
November 13, 2024
Infantry Squad Vehicle with integrated wireless charging.
Operations
Yank Technologies Lands Defense Contract with U.S. Army
The company is developing a novel wireless charging system.
November 13, 2024
This image taken from video from WHAS 11 News shows damage after an explosion injured multiple employees at Givaudan Sense Color, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Louisville, Ky.
Operations
Deadly Factory Explosion in Kentucky
The blast partially collapsed the facility and blew out windows in nearby structures.
November 13, 2024
I Stock 1224574100
Operations
Tyson Posts $13.6B in Q4 Revenue
The meat and poultry producer reported better-than-expected earnings.
November 12, 2024
This undated photo provided by the The Strong museum, in Rochester, NY, shows the 2024 National Toy Hall of Fame Inductees: My Little Pony, Phase 10, and Transformers.
Operations
My Little Pony Finally Makes Toy Hall of Fame, Alongside Phase 10, Transformers
Hasbro's mini-horses were introduced in the 1980s and outsold Barbie for several years.
November 12, 2024
A Honeywell plant in Phoenix, April 4, 2020.
Operations
Activist Investor Takes Stake in Honeywell, Calls for Split
Elliott Investment Management says the conglomerate should be split into two separate companies.
November 12, 2024
I Stock 1427721969
Operations
Manufacturing Technology Orders Jump as IMTS Returns
Orders were up nearly 15% compared to September 2023.
November 12, 2024
Me
Operations
Mitsubishi to Build $92.7M Manufacturing Facility Near Pittsburgh
The factory will produce both gas insulated and vacuum circuit breakers.
November 11, 2024
The Mattel logo is displayed at the TTPM 2024 Holiday Showcase event, in New York, Sept. 17, 2024.
Operations
Mattel 'Deeply' Regrets Packaging Problem on 'Wicked' Dolls
That is one wicked misprint.
November 11, 2024
The new fully electronic e-Starter with semiconductor technology
Operations
Siemens Launches Fully Electronic E-Starter with Semiconductor Technology
Smart Start offers electrical and mechanical protection for motors and applications during start-up.
November 11, 2024
Solarcycle leaders prospecting the new Georgia facility.
Operations
Solarcycle Announces $62 Million Expansion in Georgia
The expansion is slated to create 640 new jobs.
November 11, 2024
Veteran and business owner Jackson Dalton arranges protective gear at the Black Box Safety offices, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in El Cajon, Calif.
Operations
Veterans Face Challenges Starting Small Businesses
But there are plenty of resources to help.
November 11, 2024