Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Why Every Manufacturing Company Needs a Product Marketing Manager

The role of product marketing manager is increasingly vital for manufacturers.

Maziar Adl
May 21, 2024
I Stock 959984198
iStock/Traimak_Ivan

Manufacturing companies need leaders and executives who understand the product portfolio inside and out. Of course, that means product managers, whose job is to guide the development of a particular product or product line from inception to market. However, it also implies product marketing managers, whose job is to ensure the product is properly positioned for market success.

The role of product marketing manager is increasingly vital for manufacturers everywhere. It’s crucial to understand the unique benefits this role offers and some of the key points of distinction between product managers and product marketing managers.

What Do Product Marketing Managers Do?

First and foremost, let’s take a moment to assess the product marketing manager’s primary job description.

The basic function of this role is to intimately understand the value that a product can bring to consumers, what benefits it offers, or what pain points it addresses. Additionally, the product marketing manager must determine how to convey this value in the most clear and effective way possible.

Given the nature of their role, product marketing managers tend to work hand-in-hand with the sales and marketing teams. Note that larger manufacturing organizations might have product marketing managers for each specific product or product line.

What’s the Distinction Between Product Managers and Product Marketing Managers?

It’s worth lingering over some of the points of distinction between these two important positions. Certainly, both roles are invested in the full lifecycle of the product, and both can play a critical role in establishing long-term commercial success.

However, the nature of the work done by these two professionals is fairly different. Simply put, the product manager’s job is to build the best possible product. The product marketing manager, on the other hand, is in charge of creating the language or the selling points used to position that product in the minds of consumers.

Needless to say, it’s in everyone’s best interests when these two roles work together harmoniously. One way to achieve that goal is by investing in product roadmap management software like Gocious that is designed for manufacturers and complex systems, which ensures alignment around a single source of truth.

What are the Benefits of Having a Product Marketing Manager?

Not all manufacturing companies have a product marketing manager position, but more and more are warming up to the idea. That’s because a product marketing manager can promote the commercial success of the company in more ways than one. Consider some key benefits:

  • Understanding of the marketplace. A marketing manager can conduct research into consumer preferences and trends, along with keeping tabs on what competitors are doing. This research can actually help the product engineering team to develop a more desirable and marketable product.
  • Strategic planning. Product marketing managers play a crucial role in the strategic planning process, aligning product development with overall business objectives. They help identify target markets, positioning strategies, pricing models, and more.
  • Developing go-to-market strategies. The way manufacturers launch a new product is essential. A product marketing manager can help determine the best channels for promoting a product, for seeking customers, and for coordinating with the sales team for an effective launch.
  • Effective messaging. Manufacturers need to position their products in a way that not only speaks to consumer needs and pain points, but also offers some differentiation from the competition.
  • Generating customer insights. Product marketing managers cultivate feedback from customers and sales teams to continuously iterate products and fine-tune marketing strategiesThis feedback loop helps in improving product features and addressing customer pain points.
  • Brand building. Finally, a product marketing manager can benefit the entire company by not only conveying the values of a particular product, but by attesting to the values of the entire brand. 

For any manufacturer to succeed, it’s important to know all the contours of their product lineand to have a keen sense of how best to position those products within the marketplace. That’s where the product marketing manager comes in. This is an increasingly non-negotiable role that can help any manufacturer achieve new levels of success, especially when there is a fruitful, harmonious relationship with the product manager. If you don’t already have a product marketing manager on your team, consider hiring one sooner rather than later.

Latest in Operations
I Stock 959984198
Why Every Manufacturing Company Needs a Product Marketing Manager
May 21, 2024
David Johnston, right, a worker at Mercedes, thanks UAW President Shawn Fain following a press conference in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on May 17, 2024, after workers at two Alabama Mercedes-Benz factories voted overwhelmingly against joining the United Auto Workers union.
Alabama Mercedes Employees Overwhelmingly Vote Against Joining Union
May 17, 2024
Picture1 1000x667
ATS To Acquire Packaging Machine Provider Paxiom
May 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 9 51 42 Am
French Bakery Producer Announces $220M Utah Plant
May 17, 2024
Related Stories
Semiconductors
Operations
NIST Awards Over $1.2 Million to Small Businesses
Chips
Operations
Polar Semiconductor Invests $525 Million to Expand Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility in Minnesota
OPOTEK’s OPO Lasers are compact, affordable, and easily integrated into mass spectrometers for use in clinical settings.
Operations
OPO Lasers Spur Advances in Mass Spectrometry
In this Aug. 7, 2019, photo, the Kingston Fossil Plant stands near a waterway in Kingston, Tenn.
Operations
U.S. Utility Pledges More Transparency After CEO Quietly Given Plant Decision Authority
More in Operations
David Johnston, right, a worker at Mercedes, thanks UAW President Shawn Fain following a press conference in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on May 17, 2024, after workers at two Alabama Mercedes-Benz factories voted overwhelmingly against joining the United Auto Workers union.
Operations
Alabama Mercedes Employees Overwhelmingly Vote Against Joining Union
Nearly 93% of workers eligible to vote cast ballots.
May 17, 2024
Picture1 1000x667
Operations
ATS To Acquire Packaging Machine Provider Paxiom
Paxiom provides packaging machines in the food and beverage, cannabis, and pharmaceutical industries.
May 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 9 51 42 Am
Operations
French Bakery Producer Announces $220M Utah Plant
The Salt Lake City-area facility will be its fifth in North America.
May 17, 2024
Nestlé Purina is investing about USD $220 million to expand the company's pet food plant in Silao, Guanajuato in Mexico.
Operations
Nestlé Purina Expanding Mexico Pet Food Plant
The project will make the plant the largest pet food factory in Latin America.
May 17, 2024
Banner Sensors & Measurement Pr
Automation
RS Offers Banner Engineering’s Portfolio of Sensor Products for Industrial Automation
The sensors feature photoelectric, laser and radar technologies.
May 17, 2024
Semiconductors
Operations
NIST Awards Over $1.2 Million to Small Businesses
To advance cybersecurity, biopharmaceuticals, semiconductors and more.
May 17, 2024
This Feb. 23, 2018 file photo shows John Deere products.
Operations
Deere Cuts Profit Outlook Again as Farmers Buy Fewer Tractors
The U.S. Department of Agriculture anticipates that 2024 net farm income will be down 25.5% from a year earlier.
May 16, 2024
Kohler's new manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Operations
Kohler Opens $300 Million Factory in Arizona
The new factory will create 400 jobs.
May 15, 2024
Partner
Operations
Tranter, Hexxcell Partner to Revolutionize Industrial Heat Exchanger Maintenance
Combining Tranter's expertise in heat exchanger and maintenance with Hexxcell's digital solutions.
May 15, 2024
I Stock 1462155810
Operations
Why Your Manufacturer Belongs on the Design Team
They could be the best guides for a lower-risk, higher-reward outcome.
May 14, 2024
Chips
Operations
Polar Semiconductor Invests $525 Million to Expand Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility in Minnesota
The investment will create more than 160 jobs.
May 14, 2024
A Seagull electric vehicle from Chinese automaker BYD for test driving is parked outside a showroom in Beijing, Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
Automotive
Chinese EV Called the Seagull Poses Big Threat to the U.S. Auto Industry
It rivals U.S.-made electric vehicles that cost three times as much.
May 13, 2024
OPOTEK’s OPO Lasers are compact, affordable, and easily integrated into mass spectrometers for use in clinical settings.
Operations
OPO Lasers Spur Advances in Mass Spectrometry
OPO Lasers are compact, affordable and easily integrated into mass spectrometers.
May 13, 2024
In this Aug. 7, 2019, photo, the Kingston Fossil Plant stands near a waterway in Kingston, Tenn.
Operations
U.S. Utility Pledges More Transparency After CEO Quietly Given Plant Decision Authority
Including the replacement of an aging coal-fired plant with a natural gas plant.
May 10, 2024
Mfc M270 Launcher
Operations
Lockheed Martin Awarded $451M to Upgrade U.S. Army M270 Launchers
The award follows an initial agreement issued in 2019.
May 10, 2024