Why Every Manufacturing Company Needs a Product Marketing Manager

Manufacturing companies need leaders and executives who understand the product portfolio inside and out. Of course, that means product managers, whose job is to guide the development of a particular product or product line from inception to market. However, it also implies product marketing managers, whose job is to ensure the product is properly positioned for market success.

The role of product marketing manager is increasingly vital for manufacturers everywhere. It’s crucial to understand the unique benefits this role offers and some of the key points of distinction between product managers and product marketing managers.

What Do Product Marketing Managers Do?

First and foremost, let’s take a moment to assess the product marketing manager’s primary job description.

The basic function of this role is to intimately understand the value that a product can bring to consumers, what benefits it offers, or what pain points it addresses. Additionally, the product marketing manager must determine how to convey this value in the most clear and effective way possible.

Given the nature of their role, product marketing managers tend to work hand-in-hand with the sales and marketing teams. Note that larger manufacturing organizations might have product marketing managers for each specific product or product line.

What’s the Distinction Between Product Managers and Product Marketing Managers?

It’s worth lingering over some of the points of distinction between these two important positions. Certainly, both roles are invested in the full lifecycle of the product, and both can play a critical role in establishing long-term commercial success.

However, the nature of the work done by these two professionals is fairly different. Simply put, the product manager’s job is to build the best possible product. The product marketing manager, on the other hand, is in charge of creating the language or the selling points used to position that product in the minds of consumers.

Needless to say, it’s in everyone’s best interests when these two roles work together harmoniously. One way to achieve that goal is by investing in product roadmap management software like Gocious that is designed for manufacturers and complex systems, which ensures alignment around a single source of truth.

What are the Benefits of Having a Product Marketing Manager?

Not all manufacturing companies have a product marketing manager position, but more and more are warming up to the idea. That’s because a product marketing manager can promote the commercial success of the company in more ways than one. Consider some key benefits:

Understanding of the marketplace. A marketing manager can conduct research into consumer preferences and trends , along with keeping tabs on what competitors are doing. This research can actually help the product engineering team to develop a more desirable and marketable product.

Strategic planning. Product marketing managers play a crucial role in the strategic planning process , aligning product development with overall business objectives. They help identify target markets, positioning strategies, pricing models, and more.

Developing go-to-market strategies. The way manufacturers launch a new product is essential. A product marketing manager can help determine the best channels for promoting a product, for seeking customers, and for coordinating with the sales team for an effective launch.

Effective messaging. Manufacturers need to position their products in a way that not only speaks to consumer needs and pain points, but also offers some differentiation from the competition.

Generating customer insights. Product marketing managers cultivate feedback from customers and sales teams to continuously iterate products and fine-tune marketing strategies . This feedback loop helps in improving product features and addressing customer pain points.

Brand building. Finally, a product marketing manager can benefit the entire company by not only conveying the values of a particular product, but by attesting to the values of the entire brand.

For any manufacturer to succeed, it’s important to know all the contours of their product line, and to have a keen sense of how best to position those products within the marketplace. That’s where the product marketing manager comes in. This is an increasingly non-negotiable role that can help any manufacturer achieve new levels of success, especially when there is a fruitful, harmonious relationship with the product manager. If you don’t already have a product marketing manager on your team, consider hiring one sooner rather than later.