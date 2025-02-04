U.S. Cement Industry Warns Paused Tariffs Still Threaten Security, Infrastructure

The U.S. announced a 30-day pause on tariff threats against Canada and Mexico, walking back President Donald Trump's promise to impose 25% tariffs on America's two largest trading partners.
In response to the pause, Portland Cement Association (PCA) President and CEO Mike Ireland warned that 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican cement could harm energy and national security, delay infrastructure projects and raise costs.
"The availability of affordable cement and concrete is vital to meet our country’s infrastructure needs and for the oil and gas sector’s expansion," Ireland said. "Mexico and Canada play a crucial role in stabilizing U.S. supply, so we appreciate that the administration is open to negotiations and taking a flexible approach to implementing trade policy."
According to PCA, Canada and Mexico account for 27% of U.S. cement imports and approximately 7% of U.S. cement consumption.
