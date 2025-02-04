U.S. Cement Industry Warns Paused Tariffs Still Threaten Security, Infrastructure

They could also raise costs.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Feb 4, 2025
Cement
iStock.com/Chaiyaporn1144

The U.S. announced a 30-day pause on tariff threats against Canada and Mexico, walking back President Donald Trump's promise to impose 25% tariffs on America's two largest trading partners. 

In response to the pause, Portland Cement Association (PCA) President and CEO Mike Ireland warned that 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican cement could harm energy and national security, delay infrastructure projects and raise costs.

Most Read on Manufacturing.net:

"The availability of affordable cement and concrete is vital to meet our country’s infrastructure needs and for the oil and gas sector’s expansion," Ireland said. "Mexico and Canada play a crucial role in stabilizing U.S. supply, so we appreciate that the administration is open to negotiations and taking a flexible approach to implementing trade policy."

According to PCA, Canada and Mexico account for 27% of U.S. cement imports and approximately 7% of U.S. cement consumption.

Click here to subscribe to daily newsletters featuring breaking manufacturing industry news.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2025
A Nissan automotive dealership.
Japanese Court Upholds Conviction of American Who Helped Former Nissan Chief Hide Pay
February 4, 2025
The Old Forester Water tower sits atop the Brown Forman distillery in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.
Kentucky Bourbon Producers Find Themselves in the Crosshairs, Again
February 3, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Trump Pause Tariffs on Mexico; Import Taxes Remain for Canada, China
February 3, 2025
Related Stories
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Agrees to Pause Tariffs on Canada, Mexico
A protester holds the flags of Canada and the United States outside on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Kept Pledge on Tariffs. Is He Ready for the Fallout? Are Americans?
Former Gov. Doug Burgum, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the the Interior Department as Secretary of the Interior, testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Senate Confirms Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary After Trump Tasked Him to Boost Drilling
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 31, 2025
The Old Forester Water tower sits atop the Brown Forman distillery in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Kentucky Bourbon Producers Find Themselves in the Crosshairs, Again
In Kentucky bourbon country, the newest trade war feels like a hangover that won't go away.
February 3, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Pause Tariffs on Mexico; Import Taxes Remain for Canada, China
The change comes after a "very friendly conversation" with Mexico's leader.
February 3, 2025
In this Tuesday, May 24, 2016, photo, Hewlett-Packard products are on display at a store in North Andover, Mass.
Laws & Regulations
Justice Department Sues to Block $14 Billion Juniper Buyout by Hewlett Packard Enterprise
They say the combined company would create more competition, not less.
February 3, 2025
A protester holds the flags of Canada and the United States outside on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Kept Pledge on Tariffs. Is He Ready for the Fallout? Are Americans?
The move sparked retaliations that could signal an extended trade war.
February 3, 2025
Former Gov. Doug Burgum, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the the Interior Department as Secretary of the Interior, testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Senate Confirms Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary After Trump Tasked Him to Boost Drilling
His directive from Trump is to make it easier for energy companies to tap fossil fuel resources.
January 31, 2025
A customer pumps gas at a gas station in Mundelein, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
From Avocados to Autos, Trump Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Could Hit Close to Home
They threaten to blow up the trade agreement with America's neighbors.
January 31, 2025
GA-ASI’s latest Gray Eagle variant, Gray Eagle 25M, successfully conducted its first flight on December 5, 2023.
Aerospace
General Atomics Tells Musk to Overhaul Defense Acquisitions
GA-ASI recently submitted a letter that highlighted areas for DOGE to address.
January 31, 2025
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Senate Confirms Zeldin to Lead EPA as Trump Vows to Cut Climate Rules
He voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which aimed to boost manufacturing.
January 30, 2025
Ontario Premier Doug Ford dons a toque following a press conference with Chief Sonny Gagnon of Aroland First Nation at Queens Park, the provincial legislature, in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Ontario Leader Calls for Snap Election to Fight Trump’s Threatened Tariffs
Ford said the government would spend "tens of billions" to protect Canada's manufacturing hub.
January 30, 2025
Canada's former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Sunday Jan. 19, 2025, as she kicks off her campaign to become the next Liberal party leader.
Laws & Regulations
Canadian PM Hopeful Lays Out Plan to Fight Trump's Tariff Threats 'Where It Hurts'
She said a list of products worth $139 billion would send a message to U.S. exporters.
January 28, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump's Tariff Threat Worked on Colombia, but Canada, Mexico Carry Higher Stakes
Universal tariffs against Canada and Mexico could risk more inflation and an economic slowdown.
January 28, 2025
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Norfolk Southern, East Palestine Announce $22M Settlement After '23 Derailment
Additional legal actions are pending.
January 28, 2025
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
What to Know About Trump's First Executive Actions on Climate and Environment
From oil and gas expansion to revoking EV goals.
January 27, 2025
The snow-covered coastal plain area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is seen, with the Brooks Range at right, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, near Kaktovik, Alaska.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Targets Alaska's Oil, Other Resources
The order seeks to open a part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling.
January 22, 2025