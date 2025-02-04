Trump Agrees to Pause Tariffs on Canada, Mexico

The global economy remains uncertain about an averted crisis or a looming catastrophe.

Josh BoakRob GilliesFabiola Sánchez
Anne D'InnocenzioBecky Bohrer
Feb 4, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday agreed to a 30-day pause on his tariff threats against Mexico and Canada as America's two largest trading partners took steps to appease his concerns about border security and drug trafficking.

The pauses provide a cool-down period after a tumultuous few days that put North America on the cusp of a trade war that risked crushing economic growth, causing prices to soar and ending two of the United States' most critical partnerships.

"I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured," Trump posted on social media. "FAIRNESS FOR ALL!"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted Monday afternoon on X that the pause would occur "while we work together," saying that his government would name a fentanyl czar, list Mexican cartels as terrorist groups and launch a "Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering."

The pause followed a similar move with Mexico that allows for a period of negotiations over drug smuggling and illegal immigration. The 10% tariff that Trump ordered on China is still set to go into effect as scheduled on Tuesday, though Trump planned to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next few days.

While the trade war feared by investors, companies and political leaders now seems less likely to erupt, that doesn't mean the drama over Trump's tariff threats has ended. Canada and Mexico bought some additional time, but Trump could easily renew his tariffs and already plans to announce taxes on imports from the European Union.

All of that leaves the global economy uncertain about whether a crisis has been averted or if a possible catastrophe could still be coming in the weeks ahead.

Trump on Saturday had directed 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, with another 10% tariff on Canadian oil, natural gas and electricity. The U.S. president had repeatedly previewed these moves, yet they still managed to shock many investors, lawmakers, businesses and consumers.

Multiple analyses by the Tax Foundation, the Tax Policy Center and the Peterson Institute for International Economics showed that the tariffs could hurt growth, lower incomes and push up prices. But Trump repeatedly insisted — despite promises to curb inflation — that tariffs were necessary tools to get other nations to stop illegal immigration, prevent fentanyl smuggling and treat the United States, in his mind, with respect.

Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the monthlong pause on increased tariffs against each other after what Trump described on social media as a "very friendly conversation," and he said he looked forward to the upcoming negotiations.

Trump said the talks would be headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick and high-level representatives of Mexico. Sheinbaum said she was reinforcing the border with 10,000 members of her country's National Guard and that the U.S. government would commit "to work to stop the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico."

In 2019, when Mexico's government also avoided tariffs from Trump's administration, the government announced it would send 15,000 soldiers to its northern border.

But for much of Monday, the outlook was worrisomely different for Canada, only for an agreement to come together.

A senior Canadian official said Canada was not confident it could avoid the looming tariffs as Mexico did. That's because Canada feels as if the Trump administration has been shifting its requests of Canada more than it did for Mexico. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, having not been authorized to speak publicly.

Asked Monday afternoon what Canada could offer in talks to prevent tariffs, Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office: "I don't know." He mused about trying to make Canada the 51st state, part of ongoing antagonism despite decades of friendship with Canada in a partnership that has ranged from World War II to the response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The U.S. president also indicated that more import taxes could be coming against China: "If we can't make a deal with China, then the tariffs will be very, very substantial."

Financial markets, businesses and consumers on Monday were still trying to prepare for the possibility of the new tariffs. Stew Leonard Jr., president and CEO of Stew Leonard's, a supermarket chain that operates stores in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, said his buyers were considering stocking up on Mexico's Casamigos tequila ahead of the tariffs and switching from Canadian to Norwegian salmon.

Stock markets sold off slightly, suggesting some hope that the import taxes that could push up inflation and disrupt global trade and growth would be short-lived. Trump even inquired Monday how the financial markets were doing as reporters were leaving the Oval Office.

The situation reflected a deep uncertainty about a Republican president who has talked with adoration about tariffs, even saying the U.S. government made a mistake in 1913 by switching to income taxes as its primary revenue source.

Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, said Monday that it was misleading to characterize the showdown as a trade war despite the planned retaliations and risk of escalation.

"Read the executive order where President Trump was absolutely, 100% clear that this is not a trade war," Hassett said. "This is a drug war."

But even if the orders are focused on illegal drugs, Trump's own remarks have often been more about his perceived sense that foreign countries are ripping off the United States by running trade surpluses. On Sunday, Trump said that tariffs would be coming soon on countries in the European Union.

On Monday afternoon, he suggested a willingness to keep using tariff threats because the size of the U.S. economy as the world's largest made them effective.

"Tariffs are very powerful both economically and in getting everything else you want," Trump told reporters. "Tariffs for us, nobody can compete with us because we're the pot of gold. But if we don't keep winning and keep doing well, we won't be the pot of gold."

Jaime Bricker, the tourism director for Skagway, Alaska, said visitors from Canada are an important part of her community's economy and the uncertainty around the tariffs has been difficult.

She recently was in Vancouver, Canada, for a tourism event, and many people she encountered — from cab drivers to wait staff — expressed concerns that the exchange rate and any tariffs could make it difficult to visit the U.S.

"It seems to be a fluid situation and it's difficult to know just how impactful it will be without knowing for certain what could come in the days ahead," she said.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2025
A Nissan automotive dealership.
Japanese Court Upholds Conviction of American Who Helped Former Nissan Chief Hide Pay
February 4, 2025
The Old Forester Water tower sits atop the Brown Forman distillery in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.
Kentucky Bourbon Producers Find Themselves in the Crosshairs, Again
February 3, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Trump Pause Tariffs on Mexico; Import Taxes Remain for Canada, China
February 3, 2025
Related Stories
Cement
Laws & Regulations
U.S. Cement Industry Warns Paused Tariffs Still Threaten Security, Infrastructure
A protester holds the flags of Canada and the United States outside on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Kept Pledge on Tariffs. Is He Ready for the Fallout? Are Americans?
Former Gov. Doug Burgum, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the the Interior Department as Secretary of the Interior, testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Senate Confirms Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary After Trump Tasked Him to Boost Drilling
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2025
A Nissan automotive dealership.
Laws & Regulations
Japanese Court Upholds Conviction of American Who Helped Former Nissan Chief Hide Pay
The six-year battle continues.
February 4, 2025
The Old Forester Water tower sits atop the Brown Forman distillery in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Kentucky Bourbon Producers Find Themselves in the Crosshairs, Again
In Kentucky bourbon country, the newest trade war feels like a hangover that won't go away.
February 3, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters next to Air Force One after arriving back at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Pause Tariffs on Mexico; Import Taxes Remain for Canada, China
The change comes after a "very friendly conversation" with Mexico's leader.
February 3, 2025
In this Tuesday, May 24, 2016, photo, Hewlett-Packard products are on display at a store in North Andover, Mass.
Laws & Regulations
Justice Department Sues to Block $14 Billion Juniper Buyout by Hewlett Packard Enterprise
They say the combined company would create more competition, not less.
February 3, 2025
A protester holds the flags of Canada and the United States outside on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Kept Pledge on Tariffs. Is He Ready for the Fallout? Are Americans?
The move sparked retaliations that could signal an extended trade war.
February 3, 2025
Former Gov. Doug Burgum, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the the Interior Department as Secretary of the Interior, testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Senate Confirms Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary After Trump Tasked Him to Boost Drilling
His directive from Trump is to make it easier for energy companies to tap fossil fuel resources.
January 31, 2025
A customer pumps gas at a gas station in Mundelein, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
From Avocados to Autos, Trump Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Could Hit Close to Home
They threaten to blow up the trade agreement with America's neighbors.
January 31, 2025
GA-ASI’s latest Gray Eagle variant, Gray Eagle 25M, successfully conducted its first flight on December 5, 2023.
Aerospace
General Atomics Tells Musk to Overhaul Defense Acquisitions
GA-ASI recently submitted a letter that highlighted areas for DOGE to address.
January 31, 2025
Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., President-elect Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Senate Confirms Zeldin to Lead EPA as Trump Vows to Cut Climate Rules
He voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which aimed to boost manufacturing.
January 30, 2025
Ontario Premier Doug Ford dons a toque following a press conference with Chief Sonny Gagnon of Aroland First Nation at Queens Park, the provincial legislature, in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Ontario Leader Calls for Snap Election to Fight Trump’s Threatened Tariffs
Ford said the government would spend "tens of billions" to protect Canada's manufacturing hub.
January 30, 2025
Canada's former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Sunday Jan. 19, 2025, as she kicks off her campaign to become the next Liberal party leader.
Laws & Regulations
Canadian PM Hopeful Lays Out Plan to Fight Trump's Tariff Threats 'Where It Hurts'
She said a list of products worth $139 billion would send a message to U.S. exporters.
January 28, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Trump's Tariff Threat Worked on Colombia, but Canada, Mexico Carry Higher Stakes
Universal tariffs against Canada and Mexico could risk more inflation and an economic slowdown.
January 28, 2025
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Norfolk Southern, East Palestine Announce $22M Settlement After '23 Derailment
Additional legal actions are pending.
January 28, 2025
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
What to Know About Trump's First Executive Actions on Climate and Environment
From oil and gas expansion to revoking EV goals.
January 27, 2025