Trump Promises Global Elites Lower Taxes If They Bring Manufacturing to U.S.

He threatened to impose tariffs if they don’t.

Zeke MillerJosh BoakJamey Keaten
Aamer MadhaniDavid Keyton
Jan 24, 2025
U.S. President Donald J. Trump is shown on screens as he addresses via remote connection a plenary session in the Congress Hall, during the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
U.S. President Donald J. Trump is shown on screens as he addresses via remote connection a plenary session in the Congress Hall, during the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump used an address Thursday to the World Economic Forum to promise global elites lower taxes if they bring manufacturing to the U.S. and threatened to impose tariffs if they don't.

Speaking by video from the White House to the annual summit in Davos, Switzerland, on his third full day in office, Trump ran through his flurry of executive actions since his swearing-in and claimed that he had a "massive mandate" from the American people to bring change. He laid out a carrot-and-stick approach for private investment in the U.S.

"Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes as any nation on earth," Trump said. "But if you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply, you will have to pay a tariff — differing amounts — but a tariff, which will direct hundreds of billions of dollars and even trillions of dollars into our treasury to strengthen our economy and pay down debt under the Trump administration."

Trump, who spoke Wednesday to Saudi Arabia's crown prince, also said Thursday that the kingdom wants to invest $600 billion in the U.S. but that he would ask Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to increase it to $1 trillion. The remark drew some laughter from the crowd in the hall in Davos.

Introducing Trump, Davos founder Klaus Schwab told the new president that his return and his agenda have "been at the focus of our discussions this week." He invited Trump to speak at the summit in person next year.

Trump, who promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war before taking office, said it remained a top priority, but he offered few clues for how he would do so.

"One thing very important: I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon and get that war ended," Trump told the Davos audience. "We really have to stop that war. That war is horrible"

Earlier in his address to the forum, Trump laid blame on the OPEC+ alliance of oil exporting countries for keeping the price of oil too high for much of the nearly three-year war. Oil sales are the economic engine driving Moscow's economy.

"If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately," Trump said. He added about OPEC+, "They are very responsible to a certain extent for what's taking place."

Oil prices have more recently slumped due to weaker-than-expected demand from China as well as increased production from countries such as Brazil and Argentina that aren't in OPEC+.

In the largest hall in the Davos Congress Center — seating capacity 850 — Trump's appearance drew nearly standing-room-only turnout. The crowd included diplomats, human rights advocates, academics and business leaders. His return to the White House and his barrage of executive orders have been the talk of the town this week in the snowy Swiss town.

At times, Trump drew a few groans, like when he derided "inept" members of the outgoing Biden administration. The loudest laughter came when WEF President Borge Brende said Trump had called Chinese President Xi Jinping over the weekend, and the U.S. leader quickly corrected him: "He called me."

The reaction from the audience was mixed. Some attendees enjoyed the attention from Trump.

"I was impressed (by) the force of his convictions and by what he said. I don't share his opinion on many topics, but I thought he was well prepared and knew who he was talking to," said Benedict Fontanet, a Swiss lawyer.

Others cringed at the "America First" ambitions of Trump yet again.

"It's absolute determination to 'make America great again' at the expense of the rest of the world," said Agnes Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International. "It's favoring American workers at the expense of workers everywhere ... There's nothing, nothing about the rest of the world."

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 14, 2025
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Residents Ordered to Pay $850,000 Bond to Appeal Ohio Derailment Settlement Vow Not to Give Up
January 22, 2025
President Donald Trump talks as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Trump Says 25% Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Coming on Feb. 1
January 21, 2025
John Deere
FTC Sues John Deere for Unfair Corporate Tactics, High Repair Costs
January 20, 2025
Related Stories
President Donald Trump talks as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Says 25% Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Coming on Feb. 1
John Deere
Laws & Regulations
FTC Sues John Deere for Unfair Corporate Tactics, High Repair Costs
Former FirstEnergy CEO Charles Jones sits in the courtroom at the Summit County courthouse in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Former FirstEnergy Executives Indicted in Ohio Bribery Scheme
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Laws & Regulations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 15, 2025
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2023.
Laws & Regulations
Residents Ordered to Pay $850,000 Bond to Appeal Ohio Derailment Settlement Vow Not to Give Up
The main payments of up to $75,000 per household for property damage have been on hold.
January 22, 2025
President Donald Trump talks as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Laws & Regulations
Trump Says 25% Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Coming on Feb. 1
He declined to flesh out his plans for taxing Chinese imports.
January 21, 2025
John Deere
Laws & Regulations
FTC Sues John Deere for Unfair Corporate Tactics, High Repair Costs
John Deere called the lawsuit a "flagrant misrepresentations of the facts."
January 20, 2025
Former FirstEnergy CEO Charles Jones sits in the courtroom at the Summit County courthouse in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Former FirstEnergy Executives Indicted in Ohio Bribery Scheme
The former execs were accused of bribing state officials to earn a $1B bailout for nuclear plants.
January 17, 2025
I Stock 1134115920
Laws & Regulations
Labor Department Puts Spotlight on Child Labor in Slaughterhouses with 3 Settlements This Week
The agency has more than 1,000 open child labor investigations.
January 17, 2025
Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, speaks to journalists after he met with his Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun, at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Issues Directive Allowing Cyprus to Buy American Arms From U.S. Government
The development is a key step after the U.S. in 2020 lifted a decades-long arms embargo.
January 16, 2025
President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters as he speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 9, 2022.
Laws & Regulations
Biden's Big Semiconductor Law Will Ramp Up U.S. Chip Production, But at High Cost
Each job created could cost taxpayers about $185,000 a year.
January 15, 2025
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces the start of construction on a new Calgary Flames NHL hockey arena in Calgary, Alberta, July 22, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Alberta Premier Opposes Stopping Energy Shipments to U.S. as Tariff Retaliation
President-elect Donald Trump has said the U.S doesn't need anything from Canada.
January 14, 2025
President Joe Biden speaks after greeting reporter Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following their release as part of a 24-person prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, Aug. 1, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Levies New Sanctions Against Russian Energy Sector
But it's up to Trump to keep them.
January 13, 2025
The Supreme Court in Washington, June 30, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Supreme Court Declines to Hear From Oil and Gas Companies Trying to Block Climate Change Lawsuits
The industry has faced a series of lawsuits saying it deceived the public.
January 13, 2025
President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, Oct. 11, 2017.
Laws & Regulations
Canada's Trudeau Urges U.S. Consumers to Consider the Harm of Trump's Tariff Threats
"No American wants to pay 25% more for electricity or oil and gas."
January 13, 2025
I Stock 1490939020
Laws & Regulations
Borealis Compounds to Pay $450,000 in EPA Settlement
The company failed to "follow the rules."
January 8, 2025
I Stock 1415178940
Laws & Regulations
Hemlock Charmed with $325 Million in CHIPS Funding
Very few companies have this particular expertise.
January 8, 2025
Sheep graze on a solar farm owned by SB Energy on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Buckholts, Texas.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Finalizes Clean Electricity Tax Credits
They say it would be a mistake for President-elect Donald Trump to try to undo them.
January 8, 2025