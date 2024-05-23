Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Judge Signs Off on $600 Million Ohio Train Derailment Settlement

But residents still have questions.

Josh Funk
May 23, 2024
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

A federal judge has signed off on the $600 million class action settlement over last year's disastrous Norfolk Southern derailment in eastern Ohio, but many people who live near East Palestine are still wondering how much they will end up with out of the deal.

Preliminary approval for the settlement came late Tuesday, so now lawyers involved in the case will return to the community to answer more questions about the deal Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern agreed to this spring.

"Our pitch to the community is please give us time to explain why we think this is fair," said Mike Morgan, one of the lead attorneys for the plaintiffs.

Morgan said the settlement will resolve claims against the railroad and other defendants in the lawsuit, such as the rail car owners and chemical manufacturer that made the vinyl chloride released and burned after the derailment.

Neither the Environmental Protection Agency, which is overseeing the cleanup, nor any other government entity was a defendant, but there has been significant confusion about whether possible future lawsuits against them could be affected because broad language in the fine print of the agreement mentions that "governmental agencies, entities, and authorities, whether federal, state, county, or local, their employees, officers, agents, members, and volunteers" are among the released parties.

Morgan said that language isn't designed to prevent all lawsuits against the government, which might be difficult to pursue anyway because of limits on government liability.

"I just don't understand why they're trying to make us sign away rights that we have," said Jami Wallace, who left her home after the derailment.

Pending lawsuits filed by the EPA and Ohio against the railroad aren't affected by the settlement.

The agreement is designed to address all damage claims against the companies within a 20-mile (32-kilometer) radius of the derailment and, for residents who choose to participate, personal injury claims within a 10-mile (16-kilometer) radius of the derailment.

But the lawyers involved say there is no way at this point to address potential future health costs if someone were to develop cancer down the road under appellate court rulings in the region. Residents can decide to accept money for property damage without taking the personal injury payment.

Fears about the potential long-term health implications of the chemical exposure after the crash are a major concern for the community. Many people are still reporting respiratory problems, unexplained rashes and other symptoms more than a year after the derailment while others have no health complaints.

The amount people receive from the settlement will vary based on how close they lived to the derailment and how it affected them. Documents filed in court suggests that a family living within 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of the derailment might receive only $70,000 for property damage and another $10,000 for injuries. Someone who lived farther away will get considerably less — maybe only $250 for families more than 15 miles (24 kilometers) away.

Many residents question whether the deal will provide enough compensation once the money is divided up.

But Morgan said the ultimate amount families receive could be significantly larger once a claims administrator considers individual factors.

The attorneys are expected to receive up to $162 million in legal fees out of the settlement if the judge approves.

The final amount residents receive will be affected by how much assistance they took from Norfolk Southern, which provided $21.4 million in direct assistance to families who had to temporarily relocate after the derailment. The amount families received from the railroad will be deducted from the settlement they get, but that money won't be refunded to Norfolk Southern. Instead, the money will be returned to the settlement fund to be distributed to the community.

A dedicated claims center to help people request their share of the settlement will open in East Palestine now that the agreement has received preliminary approval, and the lawyers plan to hold more community meetings.

Residents who don't think the settlement provides enough have until July 1 to opt out of the deal and preserve their right to file an individual lawsuit later. That means they will have time to read the National Transportation Safety Board's final report on the derailment that will be released at a June 25 hearing in East Palestine. Previously, the proposed opt-out deadline was the day before that hearing.

The NTSB has said that the crash was likely caused by an overheating bearing on one of the cars on the train that wasn't detected soon enough by the network of detectors the railroad has alongside the tracks.

The head of the NTSB also said that the five tank cars filled with vinyl chloride didn't need to be blown open to prevent an explosion because they were actually starting to cool off even though the fire continued to burn around them.

Latest in Laws & Regulations
Mondelez
Oreo Maker Mondelez Fined $366 Million
May 23, 2024
Shipping
Dumping Oil at Sea Leads to $2 Million Fine for Shipping Companies
May 23, 2024
A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Judge Signs Off on $600 Million Ohio Train Derailment Settlement
May 23, 2024
A billboard supporting legislation that would provide legal protection to manufacturers of pesticides such as Bayer's popular weedkiller Roundup, is shown in Jefferson City, Mo., on May 13, 2024.
Bayer Amplifies Fight Against Cancer-Related Lawsuits
May 22, 2024
Related Stories
Mondelez
Laws & Regulations
Oreo Maker Mondelez Fined $366 Million
Shipping
Laws & Regulations
Dumping Oil at Sea Leads to $2 Million Fine for Shipping Companies
Osha
Laws & Regulations
NAM Files Suit Challenging OSHA’s Walkaround Rule
Boeing2
Laws & Regulations
Police Update Investigation Into Boeing Whistleblower's Death
More in Laws & Regulations
Mondelez
Laws & Regulations
Oreo Maker Mondelez Fined $366 Million
The Chicago-based candy and snack company breached competition rules.
May 23, 2024
Shipping
Laws & Regulations
Dumping Oil at Sea Leads to $2 Million Fine for Shipping Companies
Court documents said crew members pumped oil-contaminated waste into federal waters.
May 23, 2024
A billboard supporting legislation that would provide legal protection to manufacturers of pesticides such as Bayer's popular weedkiller Roundup, is shown in Jefferson City, Mo., on May 13, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Bayer Amplifies Fight Against Cancer-Related Lawsuits
The company has been hit with about 170,000 lawsuits involving its Roundup weedkiller.
May 22, 2024
A person watches as traffic drives across the Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito, Calif., on March 1, 2024.
Automotive
New Cars in California Could Alert Drivers for Breaking the Speed Limit
The proposed law would require all new cars sold in the state to beep at drivers when they exceed the speed limit by at least 10 mph.
May 22, 2024
Osha
Laws & Regulations
NAM Files Suit Challenging OSHA’s Walkaround Rule
The rule will allow third parties to accompany OSHA inspectors on safety inspections.
May 22, 2024
Michael Jones operates his drone, April 2, 2021, in Goldsboro, N.C. A North Carolina board that regulates land surveyors didn't violate the drone photography pilot's constitutional rights when it told him to stop advertising and offering aerial map services because he lacked a state license, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday, May 20, 2024.
Aerospace
Drone Pilot Can't Offer Mapping Without Surveyor's License, Court Says
There's an emerging conflict between technology disrupting the hands-on regulated profession of surveying.
May 21, 2024
U.S. Steel's Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant, Clairton, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Regardless of November's Election Results, Heavy Tariffs on Imports Seem Poised to Stay
On trade policy, the two presumptive presidential nominees have embraced surprisingly similar approaches.
May 21, 2024
Boeing2
Laws & Regulations
Police Update Investigation Into Boeing Whistleblower's Death
The longtime employee was found dead after several days of depositions.
May 20, 2024
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a Google I/O event in Mountain View, Calif., Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
Artificial Intelligence
Senators Urge $32 Billion in Emergency Spending on AI
Warning that the U.S. needs to "address the risks" of the quickly developing technology.
May 15, 2024
Safety cards in seat backs are seen on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft awaiting inspection at the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash.
Aerospace
Justice Department Says Boeing Violated Deal That Avoided Prosecution After 737 Max Crashes
It is now up to the Justice Department to decide whether to file charges.
May 15, 2024
Tariff
Laws & Regulations
NAM Concerned Over New Chinese Tariffs
The tariffs target EVs, solar equipment, semiconductors, batteries and medical equipment.
May 15, 2024
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Washington.
Automotive
U.S. Suggests Possible Penalties if Chinese EV Production Moves to Mexico
Chinese companies could use Mexico as a backdoor into the U.S. market.
May 14, 2024
A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove, March 26, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Laws & Regulations
California Nears New Gas Stove Law
New gas stoves sold in the state would be required to carry a warning label.
May 14, 2024
A Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty driver's seat and a moving steering wheel drive passengers during an autonomous vehicle ride, on April 7, 2021, in Chandler, Ariz.
Automotive
Waymo Under Investigation for Autonomous Technology
The NHTSA is getting more aggressive in regulating the technology.
May 14, 2024
A worker assembles an SUV at a Li Auto plant, Changzhou, China, March 27, 2024.
Laws & Regulations
Biden Hiking Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Solar Cells, Steel, Aluminum, Medical Equipment
It's uncertain what the long-term impact on prices could be.
May 14, 2024