Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Exxon Mobil $60 Billion Deal with Pioneer Gets FTC Nod

But the former CEO of Pioneer was barred from joining the new company's board of directors.

Associated Press
May 3, 2024
Pioneer Natural Resources Midland headquarters office is shown on Jan. 13, 2021, in Midland, Texas.
Pioneer Natural Resources Midland headquarters office is shown on Jan. 13, 2021, in Midland, Texas.
Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — Exxon Mobil's $60 billion deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources on Thursday received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission, but the former CEO of Pioneer was barred from joining the new company's board of directors.

The FTC said Thursday that Scott Sheffield, who founded Pioneer in 1997, colluded with OPEC and OPEC+ to potentially raise crude oil prices. Sheffield retired from the company in 2016, but he returned as president and CEO in 2019, served as CEO from 2021 to 2023, and continues to serve on the board. Since Jan. 1, he has served as special adviser to the company's chief executive.

"Through public statements, text messages, in-person meetings, WhatsApp conversations and other communications while at Pioneer, Sheffield sought to align oil production across the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico with OPEC+," according to the FTC. It proposed a consent order that Exxon won't appoint any Pioneer employee, with a few exceptions, to its board.

Dallas-based Pioneer said in a statement it disagreed with the allegations but would not impede closing of the merger, which was announced in October 2023.

"Sheffield and Pioneer believe that the FTC's complaint reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the U.S. and global oil markets and misreads the nature and intent of Mr. Sheffield's actions," the company said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said it was "disappointing that FTC is making the same mistake they made 25 years ago when I warned about the Exxon and Mobil merger in 1999."

Schumer and 22 other Democratic senators had urged the FTC to investigate the deal and a separate merger between Chevron and Hess, saying they could lead to higher prices, hurt competition and force families to pay more at the pump.

The deal with Pioneer vastly expands Exxon's presence in the Permian Basin, a huge oilfield that straddles the border between Texas and New Mexico. Pioneer's more than 850,000 net acres in the Midland Basin will be combined with Exxon's 570,000 net acres in the Delaware and Midland Basin, nearly contiguous fields that will allow the combined company to trim costs.

Latest in Energy
Workers walk among debris in a damaged DTEK thermal power plant after a Russian attack in Ukraine, Thursday, May 2, 2024.
Ukraine's Battered Energy Plants Seek Air Defenses Against Russian Attacks
May 3, 2024
Energy Gtx Building Sign 1 Mtc Rgb
GAF Energy Celebrates New Timberline Solar Manufacturing Facility in Texas
May 2, 2024
A person walks past an art installation outside a United Nations conference on plastics on April 23, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario.
5 Takeaways from Global Negotiations on Treaty to End Plastic Pollution
April 30, 2024
Natron Blue Pack
Natron Energy Begins Full-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries
April 29, 2024
Related Stories
Workers walk among debris in a damaged DTEK thermal power plant after a Russian attack in Ukraine, Thursday, May 2, 2024.
Energy
Ukraine's Battered Energy Plants Seek Air Defenses Against Russian Attacks
A person walks past an art installation outside a United Nations conference on plastics on April 23, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario.
Energy
5 Takeaways from Global Negotiations on Treaty to End Plastic Pollution
Wind
Energy
Tribes Want U.S Appeals Court to Weigh In on $10B SunZia Energy Transmission Project
Zich Shirley Meng 051 1024x683
Energy
Resurgence Startup ExPost Awarded $8M from DOE in Bid to Improve Battery Recycling
More in Energy
Workers walk among debris in a damaged DTEK thermal power plant after a Russian attack in Ukraine, Thursday, May 2, 2024.
Energy
Ukraine's Battered Energy Plants Seek Air Defenses Against Russian Attacks
The staff is asking allies for air-defense systems like the U.S.-made Patriots.
May 3, 2024
Energy Gtx Building Sign 1 Mtc Rgb
Operations
GAF Energy Celebrates New Timberline Solar Manufacturing Facility in Texas
GAF Energy built the facility to meet the demand for the company's solar roof, Timberline Solar.
May 2, 2024
A person walks past an art installation outside a United Nations conference on plastics on April 23, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario.
Energy
5 Takeaways from Global Negotiations on Treaty to End Plastic Pollution
The last meeting was marred by disagreements.
April 30, 2024
Natron Blue Pack
Energy
Natron Energy Begins Full-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries
Natron’s patented Prussian blue electrodes store and transfer sodium-ions faster and more often.
April 29, 2024
Wind
Energy
Tribes Want U.S Appeals Court to Weigh In on $10B SunZia Energy Transmission Project
Supporters say SunZia will bolster the agenda for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
April 26, 2024
A closed wet battery recycling system can capture black mass more effectively and at far improved purity if properly designed and built by companies experienced with these techniques.
Energy
Lithium Battery Recycling: The Dry Versus Wet Debate
The pros, cons and misperceptions of both dry and wet recycling methods as the industry evolves.
April 26, 2024
The Marshall Steam Station coal power plant operates March 3, 2024, near Mooresville, N.C.
Energy
Tough New EPA Rules Would Force Coal-Fired Power Plants to Capture Emissions
Or shut down.
April 25, 2024
Ap24110817775638
Energy
Biden Announces $7 billion in Federal Solar Power Grants
Solar is gaining traction as a key renewable energy source that could reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuels.
April 22, 2024
Zich Shirley Meng 051 1024x683
Energy
Resurgence Startup ExPost Awarded $8M from DOE in Bid to Improve Battery Recycling
The startup’s patent-pending process removes impurities from recycled lithium battery materials.
April 19, 2024
People watch the sunset at a park on an unseasonably warm day, Feb. 25, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Energy
Study: Climate Change's Economic Bite Will Hit $38 Trillion a Year
By 2049.
April 17, 2024
23 G07914 Direct Lithium Extraction Infographic Pcg V4 (1)
Energy
Chemists Invent Efficient Way to Extract Lithium from Mining Sites, Oil Fields, Used Batteries
The team has applied for a patent for the invention.
April 17, 2024
Wind turbines operate at an energy plant near Stetten, north of Kaiserslautern, Germany, as the sun rises on, March 19, 2024. According to a new report published Tuesday, April 16, 2024, last year, marked the best year for new wind projects.
Energy
2023 Was a Record Year for Wind Installations
There was a 50% increase from the year before.
April 16, 2024
Pipelines
Safety
Expanding Pipeline System Faces Critical Safety Concerns
The technology is there, but funding and implementation remain challenging.
April 15, 2024
Mortar cubes rest in the product lab at Fortera's facility in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
Energy
Making Cement Is Very Damaging for the Climate. One Solution is Opening in California
Fortera has developed a technology that reduces carbon dioxide in the making of cement.
April 11, 2024
Ussteel
Energy
U.S. Steel Reaches Agreement to Capture Plant's Carbon Emissions
The project will be located at one of North America's largest integrated steel mills.
April 5, 2024