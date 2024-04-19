Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Resurgence Startup ExPost Awarded $8M from DOE in Bid to Improve Battery Recycling

The startup’s patent-pending process removes impurities from recycled lithium battery materials.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 19, 2024
Zich Shirley Meng 051 1024x683
Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, University of Chicago

ExPost Technology, a participant in Cohort 1 of Resurgence, has been awarded $8 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to support development of an advanced mobile machinery system for pre-processing consumer electronics and batteries.

The startup’s patent-pending process, Purification-Regeneration Integrated Materials Engineering (PRIME), removes impurities from recycled lithium battery materials to enable reuse. The DOE grant will help support development of the first step in preprocessing batteries in a way that there is no fire hazard or leaking of toxic materials.

The funding will enable ExPost to expand its team and make connections with different companies in order to set up the system at recycling centers as the startup looks to scale the technology.

“With this grant, we aim to demonstrate improved recycling techniques that really tackle the high-cost issue and don’t trigger extra environmental concerns,” said Zheng Chen, cofounder of ExPost and professor of nanoengineering at the University of California San Diego (UCSD), where the team first met.

ExPost CTO Weikang Li previously worked as a post-doc in the lab of Shirley Meng, who was the Zable Endowed Chair Professor in Energy Technologies at UCSD before her current role as a professor of molecular engineering at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering. Meng’s research group, the Laboratory for Energy Storage and Conversion, will support the R&D work for battery electrolyte handling and extraction, providing scientific support to the project through a subaward.

Specifically, Meng will guide postdocs and students in performing hands-on work to validate and improve the battery recycling process, improving safety and environmental friendliness. 

To design a better recycling process requires expertise in battery design, but also in chemicals and materials, noted Li speaking to the collective knowledge of the ExPost team. In addition to UCSD and UChicago, the startup also benefits from collaborations with Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Akron. Other partners include Underwriter Laboratories and Carbon Critical.

The award is part of a $125 million funding program to increase consumer participation in battery recycling programs, improve the economics of consumer battery recycling and help establish collection programs. The Federal Consortium for Advanced Batteries (FCAB) National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries has set a goal of achieving 90% recycling of consumer content by 2030.

Latest in Energy
Zich Shirley Meng 051 1024x683
Resurgence Startup ExPost Awarded $8M from DOE in Bid to Improve Battery Recycling
April 19, 2024
People watch the sunset at a park on an unseasonably warm day, Feb. 25, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Study: Climate Change's Economic Bite Will Hit $38 Trillion a Year
April 17, 2024
23 G07914 Direct Lithium Extraction Infographic Pcg V4 (1)
Chemists Invent Efficient Way to Extract Lithium from Mining Sites, Oil Fields, Used Batteries
April 17, 2024
Wind turbines operate at an energy plant near Stetten, north of Kaiserslautern, Germany, as the sun rises on, March 19, 2024. According to a new report published Tuesday, April 16, 2024, last year, marked the best year for new wind projects.
2023 Was a Record Year for Wind Installations
April 16, 2024
Related Stories
23 G07914 Direct Lithium Extraction Infographic Pcg V4 (1)
Energy
Chemists Invent Efficient Way to Extract Lithium from Mining Sites, Oil Fields, Used Batteries
Wind turbines operate at an energy plant near Stetten, north of Kaiserslautern, Germany, as the sun rises on, March 19, 2024. According to a new report published Tuesday, April 16, 2024, last year, marked the best year for new wind projects.
Energy
2023 Was a Record Year for Wind Installations
Mortar cubes rest in the product lab at Fortera's facility in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
Energy
Making Cement Is Very Damaging for the Climate. One Solution is Opening in California
Ussteel
Energy
U. S. Steel, CarbonFree Sign Definitive Agreement to Capture Carbon Dioxide Emissions
More in Energy
People watch the sunset at a park on an unseasonably warm day, Feb. 25, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
Energy
Study: Climate Change's Economic Bite Will Hit $38 Trillion a Year
By 2049.
April 17, 2024
23 G07914 Direct Lithium Extraction Infographic Pcg V4 (1)
Energy
Chemists Invent Efficient Way to Extract Lithium from Mining Sites, Oil Fields, Used Batteries
The team has applied for a patent for the invention.
April 17, 2024
Wind turbines operate at an energy plant near Stetten, north of Kaiserslautern, Germany, as the sun rises on, March 19, 2024. According to a new report published Tuesday, April 16, 2024, last year, marked the best year for new wind projects.
Energy
2023 Was a Record Year for Wind Installations
There was a 50% increase from the year before.
April 16, 2024
Pipelines
Safety
Expanding Pipeline System Faces Critical Safety Concerns
The technology is there, but funding and implementation remain challenging.
April 15, 2024
Mortar cubes rest in the product lab at Fortera's facility in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
Energy
Making Cement Is Very Damaging for the Climate. One Solution is Opening in California
Fortera has developed a technology that reduces carbon dioxide in the making of cement.
April 11, 2024
Ussteel
Energy
U. S. Steel, CarbonFree Sign Definitive Agreement to Capture Carbon Dioxide Emissions
At one of the largest North American integrated steel mills.
April 5, 2024
Dji 20240206150717 0059 D
Operations
HUBER Unveils New Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina
HUBER has created 80 jobs in the last two years and plans to create 50 more in 2024.
April 4, 2024
Ap24093456755879
Energy
GE Aviation, Energy Businesses Open on NYSE, Marking End of the Conglomerate
A symbol of American manufacturing has completed its split.
April 3, 2024
I Stock 1412615365
Energy
America's Green Manufacturing Boom Isn't Powered By Renewable Energy
Yet.
April 2, 2024
The shaft tower at the Energy Fuels Inc. uranium Pinyon Plain Mine is shown Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, near Tusayan, Ariz. The largest uranium producer in the United States is ramping up work just south of Grand Canyon National Park on a long-contested project that largely has sat dormant since the 1980s.
Energy
Uranium is Being Mined Near the Grand Canyon
Prices are soaring as the U.S. pushes for more nuclear power.
April 1, 2024
A tanker truck transports crude oil on a highway near Duchesne, Utah on July 13, 2023.
Energy
EPA Sets Strict Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Trucks, Buses
Officials say it will help clean up some of the nation's largest sources of planet-warming greenhouse gases.
March 29, 2024
Doe
Energy
DOE Announces $62 Million to Lower Battery Recycling Costs
The department selected 17 projects for the funding.
March 29, 2024
Nuclear
Laws & Regulations
Biden Administration Will Lend $1.5B to Restart Michigan Nuclear Power Plant
It would be the first nuclear power plant to be reopened in the U.S.
March 28, 2024
The Stellantis sign appears outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Mich, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Automotive
Stellantis to Follow California's Strict Emissions Standards
Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW agreed to follow California's rules in 2019.
March 20, 2024
This image was taken a drone and provided by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) shows displaced equipment and misshapen materials inside the No. 1 reactor as a drone probes the inside of the worst-hit reactor at the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, northeastern Japan, on March 14, 2024. Images taken by two miniature drones sent inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced key control equipment and other materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.
Energy
Images Taken Deep Inside Melted Fukushima Reactor Show Damage
But still leave many questions unanswered.
March 19, 2024